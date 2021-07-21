Scout & Cellar Unveils Epic Pursuit Ready-to-drink Wine-based Cocktails With Un-bee-lievable Flavors For Summer

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout & Cellar, the purveyor and pioneer of Clean-Crafted™ wine, proudly introduces the newest addition to its Epic Pursuit family: Ready-to-drink wine-based cocktails featuring three innovative and inviting summer flavors.

Scout & Cellar's Epic Pursuit Ready-to-Drink Wine-Based Cocktails

The unprecedented collection of deliciousness includes Tropicals & Colada, Citrus & Soda and Botanical & Tonic, each made from natural flavors and a blend of charcoal-filtered wine that make on-the-go refreshment easier than ever. And, as always with Scout & Cellar's Clean-Crafted Commitment® and 1% for the Planet partnership, 1% of all Epic Pursuit brand sales will be donated to nonprofits that focus on bee conservation and research in the continuing pursuit to preserve the planet for future generations.

All Epic Pursuit wine-based cocktails are vegan and have a lower alcohol-by-volume than traditional cocktails, making them both savory and sensible for weekend pool parties, beach hangouts, afternoons at the lake and block-party cookouts.

Tropicals & Colada features fruity notes of coconut cream, pineapple and mango. Citrus & Soda boasts refreshing hints of lemon, lime and basil. Botanical & Tonic offers a crisp bouquet of lime, juniper berries and tonic.

Scout & Cellar Epic Pursuit ready-to-drink wine-based cocktails are available to discover now at scoutandcellar.com where you can learn more about our products or find one of our independent wine consultants. (Product availability varies by state)

To learn more about Scout & Cellar, visit scoutandcellar.com or @scoutandcellar on Facebook and Instagram.

About Scout & Cellar

Founded in 2017, Scout & Cellar is a socially responsible Clean-Crafted™ winery that has created a higher standard for how wine is made. Synthetic chemicals? Gone. Artificial ingredients? Also gone. The result is Clean-Crafted™ wine, a cleaner, more delicious option made simply and honestly. A company, owned and led by an Inc. Female Founders 100 honoree and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® 2020 Southwest Award winner, Scout & Cellar's mission is to be the steward of Clean-Crafted™ and the champion of happier, healthier living. Scout & Cellar products are available online at scoutandcellar.com where you can shop directly or with the help of our network of Independent Consultants who share a passion for the wine and the standard by which it is made.

