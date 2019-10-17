Scout & Cellar Wines Pair Perfectly with Any Thanksgiving Feast

Every wine included in this Thanksgiving Dinner Set balances perfectly with the variety of dips, sauces, meats and treats that you'll find on a Thanksgiving table. What's not included? Every bottle of Scout & Cellar clean-crafted wine is always free of synthetic pesticides, chemical preservatives and added sweeteners.

This set, available now for $99 (plus free shipping), includes the following clean-crafted bottles, along with a gorgeous insert that provides details on each wine and how to pair them.

2018 The Resident Pinot Gris: A biodynamic, old-world-style wine created for long walks down memory lane. Its juicy, fruity flavors and refreshing finish mean it complements all the foods you might find on the Thanksgiving sideboard, from turkey and dressing to sweet potatoes or even tamales!

2017 Fieldhouse Pinot Noir: Scout & Cellar's roots are in a one-room field house in North Texas , and this wine reflects its humble beginnings and honors its history. Another Thanksgiving classic, this Pinot Noir is a refreshing red wine with just the right acidity – it balances rich Thanksgiving foods and pairs with poultry beautifully.

2018 Dove Hunt Dog Cabernet Sauvignon: In the spirit of companionship, Dove Hunt Dog is a celebration of what makes our lives complete – spending time with the people and pets we love the most. There's sure to be a cab lover or two gathered around the table – this one is for them. It's juicy, bold and can be served with the main course or savored solo. Preferably with your feet kicked up by the fire while everyone lounges around post-feast.

To get the dinner set in time for Thanksgiving with ground shipping, wine lovers will need to order by November 14 and, for Express shipping, by November 21. Each bottle is also available for purchase a la carte, priced from $24.

