COLUMBIA, Mo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout & Nimble, a leading name in luxury designer furniture, is excited to announce the launch of a new shopping holiday that promises to become a benchmark in the furniture industry. Dubbed "Cyber Week," this event is set to revolutionize how consumers shop for furniture online.

Scout & Nimble Introduces Cyber Week: A New Shopping Holiday in the Luxury Furniture Industry Post this Get ready for seven days of unbeatable deals on luxury designer furniture from May 24th to May 30th. Don’t miss exclusive discounts, daily specials, and a chance to win $40,000 worth of furniture! Visit www.scoutandnimble.com for more details and start your countdown to the ultimate furniture shopping experience

Cyber Week will run from May 24th to May 30th and will feature exclusive partnerships with the market's leading designer brands, including Four Hands, Bernhardt, Hooker, Lolio, Arteriors, and more. This online-only event invites consumers to indulge in seven days of exceptional deals, with each day offering a new selection of discounts.

In addition to daily deals, Scout & Nimble will also be giving away $40,000 worth of furniture. This generous giveaway is part of the company's commitment to making luxury furniture more accessible to a wider audience.

Cam Myers, Chief Marketing Officer of Scout & Nimble, shared his insights on the initiative: "Memorial Day is traditionally a time when consumers expect deals from furniture retailers. However, we believe this time should be spent with friends and family. Our brand exists to elevate those moments shared with loved ones. We don't want our customers to feel pressured into giving up their Memorial Day weekend to shop for deals. By expanding this shopping holiday, we aim to create a more inclusive experience, allowing more time for family and friends while still offering incredible savings."

Cyber Week is poised to set a new standard in the furniture industry, combining luxury, affordability, and convenience. Shoppers can look forward to an unparalleled selection of designer furniture and home decor at unbeatable prices.

For more information about Cyber Week and to stay updated on daily deals and giveaways, visit https://www.scoutandnimble.com/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sam Bodine, Chief Executive Officer

Scout & Nimble

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1 (833) 857-2062

SOURCE Scout & Nimble