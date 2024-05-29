Scout Announces Strategic Partnerships with Two Top 20 Pharma Companies for Patient Services

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout is proud to announce the establishment of strategic partnerships with two leading pharmaceutical companies, both ranked within the top 20 globally. These new collaborations further reinforce Scout's position as a trusted provider for clinical trial patient travel, payment services, and meeting planning.

"We're thrilled to welcome these prestigious clients to the Scout family," said CEO Paige Bingham. "These partnerships are a powerful endorsement of our team's dedication and pioneering approach to people-first solutions. We look forward to working closely with both organizations to drive our shared goals of improving patient inclusivity and trial efficiency."

The selection of Scout by these industry leaders underscores the company's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing patient experiences in clinical trials. Scout's global footprint and extensive experience were key factors in securing these partnerships, enabling the provision of comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the life sciences sector.

Key objectives of these collaborations include achieving total cost neutrality for clinical trial participants and their caregivers and ensuring 24/7 live support through a global network of patient liaisons. By focusing on these priorities, Scout and its new partners aim to set new standards in the industry for patient support and engagement.

"Both of these partnerships involved an intensive 8-10 months of negotiating contracts, and we're delighted with the win-win outcome," said Alex Kurland, Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy. "The final result reflects our deep alignment to delivering excellent service to their patients."

Both pharmaceutical giants are aligned with Scout's vision of putting patients at the heart of clinical research, highlighting a mutual focus on innovation in service and exceptional patient experiences.

About Scout

Scout empowers the life sciences industry with people-first solutions: Scout Meetings, Scout Clinical, and Scout Academy. We specialize in face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel, and logistics support, and virtual collaboration and education. Since 1995, we have been a trusted partner excelling in customer service, regulatory compliance, and project delivery for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our deep understanding of international regulations and adaptable network of resources is built on operational experience in 109 countries. With white-glove attention to detail and a customizable, comprehensive range of services, Scout makes the complex easier. Learn more at scoutclinical.com.

