Scout Appoints Moisha Platto as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout, a leader in services and technology for the biopharmaceutical industry, announces the appointment of Moisha Platto as Chief Executive Officer. Platto succeeds Paige Bingham, who transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board, continuing the legacy initiated by her mother, founder Patricia "Pat" Bingham.

"I'm honored to lead Scout into its next chapter, building upon its rich heritage while focusing on cutting-edge solutions," stated Platto. "Our commitment to innovation and excellence will drive us forward."

Platto joined Scout as a Strategic Advisor in 2021, assuming the role of COO in 2023. His experience includes serving as CEO and Co-founder of Omniphase, where he developed operational and financial solutions for life sciences organizations, and Chief Commercial Officer of PRA Health Sciences, leading commercial affairs and corporate development.

His experience equipped him with insight and leadership skills he now brings to Scout. He has played an instrumental role in optimizing operations and supporting Scout's 2024 rebranding from Meeting Protocol Worldwide. His initiatives have enhanced the company's ability to serve core users, promoting financial discipline and modernization.

Former CEO Paige Bingham is confident in the transition. "Moisha's strategic vision and dedication to fostering high-performing teams make him the ideal leader to continue Scout's mission of delivering exceptional client services. Our family's legacy thrives with his guidance."

Reflecting on the company's journey, founder Pat Bingham remarked, "It's incredibly rewarding to witness the enduring legacy of our family-owned business. Scout will continue to innovate and serve with the utmost care."

Brett Bingham and Brian Bingham remain integral to Scout's leadership as Board Member and Vice President, Contracts & Sourcing, respectively, underscoring the family's ongoing commitment to the company's success. Blending its storied history with future-forward strategies, Scout remains dedicated to empowering sites and patients.

About Scout

Scout empowers the life sciences industry with people-first solutions: Scout Meetings, Scout Clinical, and Scout Academy. We specialize in face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel, and logistics support, and virtual collaboration and education. Since 1995, we've been a trusted partner in customer service, regulatory compliance, and project delivery for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our deep understanding of international regulations and adaptable network of resources is built on operational experience in 109 countries. With white-glove attention to detail and a customizable, comprehensive range of services, Scout makes the complex easier. Visit scoutclinical.com.

