Scout Appoints Vice President of Marketing to Accelerate Global Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout RFP, a leader in cloud-based strategic eSourcing solutions, today announced Grant Shirk is joining the executive team as its first Vice President of Marketing. Following the success of Spark, Scout's inaugural user conference, and its Supplier Performance Management launch in February, the company is focused on expanding its platform and accelerating growth domestically and abroad. Shirk, who brings over 15 years of success in technology marketing to the role, will lead its global go-to-market strategy and execution efforts.

Grant Shirk

"Our mission at Scout is to make sourcing simpler, smarter, and strategic, for every company on the planet," said Stan Garber, President and Co-founder of Scout RFP. "We're thrilled to welcome Grant to the team. His experience building unique brand positions in the enterprise, combined with his passion for design and his focus on making customers wildly successful will dramatically accelerate our ability to deliver on Scout's long-term vision."

With extensive expertise in enterprise SaaS go-to-market strategy, Shirk brings a track record of innovation, execution, and leadership to Scout. Prior to joining Scout, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Vera, where he built high-performing product marketing, operations, and demand gen teams that increased deal sizes by over 10x. Over the course of his career, he has also held marketing and product leadership roles at industry giants like Box, Microsoft, and Tellme Networks.

"Great SaaS products positively impact how people and companies work," says Shirk. "Scout's innovative platform, combined with their commitment to elevating the strategic importance of sourcing teams is transforming this market. I'm excited to join this team and help accelerate our growth worldwide."

Shirk's hire reflects Scout's continued growth and momentum. Now managing over $14 billion in project spend through its strategic sourcing platform, Scout serves over 130 enterprise customers and 80,000 users across 89 countries. In 2017, the company closed its Series B funding, with investments from Menlo and NEA, and was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor.

About Scout

Scout, also known as Scout RFP, provides a new breed of cloud-based strategic sourcing solutions that help organizations source faster and achieve better business outcomes. Leading brands like Adobe, Biogen, Splunk, easyJet, ServiceNow, Owens Corning, and PayPal trust Scout's automated sourcing and auction platform to deliver greater value through collaborative business engagement. With over 14 billion dollars of spend managed through its eSourcing platform, over 80,000 active users across 89 countries have chosen Scout's simple, effective interface to streamline supplier selection, centralize data, manage contracts, and make more informed purchasing decisions, faster. Scout is headquartered in San Francisco, and funded by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), GV, and Menlo Ventures. Scout was recently recognized as one of Gartner's 2017 "Cool Vendors" in Procurement and Sourcing Technology. To learn more, please visit scoutrfp.com and follow Scout on Twitter @scoutrfp or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sean Michael

193440@email4pr.com

973-222-9302

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scout-appoints-vice-president-of-marketing-to-accelerate-global-growth-300630769.html

SOURCE Scout RFP