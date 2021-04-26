Scout Clean Energy Secures $50mm Letter of Credit Facility Tweet this

"Scout is proud to be building upon our existing relationship with Key and Rabobank who have strongly supported Scout's growth to date, and we are excited to now bring in Wells Fargo alongside them as a new lending partner," explained Michael Rucker, CEO of Scout. "This new credit facility will help accelerate Scout Clean Energy's growth pipeline in wind, solar and battery storage diversified across 13 states."

"This transaction further cements our relationship with Scout Clean Energy," proclaimed Aaron Klein of Key. "The issuance of the letter of credit facility demonstrates our confidence in Scout's ability to manage its existing operating portfolio and successfully execute on its growth plan over the coming years."

Scout has more 4,000 MW in its active project development pipeline across wind, solar PV, and battery storage spanning all major US markets and an operational portfolio of onshore wind energy generation of 843 MWs with projects in PJM, CAISO, ERCOT and SPP.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a renewable energy development company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Scout is actively developing a 4,000 MW portfolio of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 13 US states. Scout is an owner-operator with expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

CONTACT: Chad Thompson

901-331-0779

SOURCE Scout Clean Energy

Related Links

http://www.scoutcleanenergy.com

