Scout Elf Productions™ and The Creators of The Elf on the Shelf® Announce Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale Release Date

A Fox Cub's Tale gives an all-new glimpse into the magical world of Santa's North Pole, and answers the universal question: How does Santa travel the whole world in one night? The special features "Newsey Noel," the North Pole's ace Scout Elf reporter, who is invited to ride along with Santa on Christmas Eve to learn first-hand how time pauses so Santa can deliver presents undetected and unheard. The special was adapted from the book, Elf Pets: An Arctic Fox Tradition , which will launch this holiday season and comes with an arctic fox plush.

Scout Elf Productions produced the special and is a subsidiary of Creatively Classic Activities and Books (CCA and B, LLC), home of the internationally beloved Christmas story The Elf on the Shelf. Scout Elf Productions is dedicated to producing entertainment-based content for both large and small screens. CCA and B, LLC Co-CEO and Co-Founder Chanda Bell is also the author of the Elf Pets® series of books.

"What I love most about our animated specials is how they bring the magic of the North Pole to life for children," said Bell. "At the heart of our animated specials is an enduring narrative with spirited characters and family values that everyone can enjoy together. The animated storytelling which began with the holiday classic An Elf's Story has evolved over time to encompass all the adventures of Santa's North Pole. We have several exciting creative projects in the works since there is a whole world to explore and so many tales waiting to be told."

Bell spearheaded the creative production of A Fox Cubs Tale, along with veteran producer Amy Lovett. As the writer/director/producer of the newest animated tale, Bell weaves a modern-day tale for Santa to reveal to children and families that nothing is more powerful than hope.

Elf Pets: A Fox Cubs Christmas Tale DVD will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide, and on shop.elfontheshelf.com website, for $9.95. The disc includes the 28-minute animated special, as well as the trailer, sing-along version and filmmaker's commentary.

The beloved holiday classic An Elf's Story, along with Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas, have aired on the Turner networks throughout the holiday season. Airing information for all three specials and times will be released closer to the 2019 holiday season.

About Scout Elf Productions™

Scout Elf Productions™ is a newly launched subsidiary of CCA and B, LLC. The company promises to deliver on the vision of producing family-friendly holiday entertainment for both the large and small screen. The first Scout Elf Productions™ animated special, Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas, debuted on TBS and ran on Turner Networks throughout the Christmas season. Based on the book Elf Pets: A Saint Bernard Tradition by Chanda A. Bell, this 26-minute animated special follows the Scout Elves, a slew of St. Bernard puppies and a big-hearted family as they change their community for the better and teach the importance of kindness during the Christmas season. www.scoutelfproductions.com.

About CCA and B, LLC

In 2005, Creatively Classic Activities and Books, LLC (CCA and B, LLC) founders—twin sisters Chanda A. Bell and Christa Pitts and their mom, Carol Aebersold—fulfilled their dream of sharing a cherished family tradition about magical Scout Elves who listen to kids and report their adventures to Santa each night. Thus, the Christmas phenomenon The Elf on the Shelf® was born. Fourteen years later, 15 million Scout Elves have been adopted in homes around the world and CCA and B, LLC remains grounded in a deep commitment to creating joyful family moments. The company has grown with a line of products including the Elf Pets®, Scout Elf accessories, and three animated specials, in partnership with Scout Elf Productions™. Ultimately CCA and B is faithful to their mission of "tapping into the magic of believing and love of tradition at Christmastime by creating Christmas characters, stories and lore through consumer products, immersive experiences and entertainment-based content."

Press Contact:

Amy Prenner

(323) 857-7632

aprenner@alliedglobalmarketing.com

SOURCE Scout Elf Productions

Related Links

http://www.scoutelfproductions.com

