Scout Helps Enterprises Track Over $800M in Savings with New Finance and Sourcing Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout RFP, the fastest growing digital sourcing platform, today announced the release of its new Savings Tracker, a better way for businesses to identify, track, and report cost savings. Savings Tracker, a core component of Scout's innovative sourcing product, closes the loop between sourcing and finance. It allows sourcing teams to track savings across the enterprise, report findings to stakeholders, and better align with strategic company initiatives. In fact, Scout customers have already identified and tracked over $800M in savings to date.

In keeping with Scout's trademark usability and clean design, Savings Tracker marries high impact with a seamless user experience. It gives sourcing teams the flexibility to configure customized savings types, track both recognized and unrecognized savings, and amortize them according to company policies. This, in turn, facilitates more accurate planning and forecasting for finance teams.

"As companies realize the value that strategic sourcing can deliver, it is critical to align finance and sourcing around a common goal," said Chris Crane, Vice President of Product at Scout. "Using Savings Tracker, our customers are equipped to accurately track savings targets and plan future investments. This puts sourcing on the same playing field with finance and magnifies the impact they can have on the enterprise."

Scout's Savings Tracker addresses issues routinely faced by teams across industries, helping organizations tackle the challenges of:

Finding and tracking savings across the business

Measuring sourcing's contribution to the bottom line

Aligning finance and procurement around a common goal

Customers gain access to Savings Tracker through Scout's Pipeline tool, which allows sourcing teams to tie activity directly to business impact through a simple, collaborative interface. Following a year of banner growth in 2017, Scout customers now manage over $14 billion worth of spend through Pipeline. These updates to Savings Tracker make the offering even more robust and will help sourcing teams continue to elevate their strategic contributions to the business.

To learn more about Scout's new Savings Tracker and their sourcing platform, register for their webinar on Thursday, May 10.

About Scout:

Scout, also known as Scout RFP, provides a new breed of cloud-based strategic sourcing solutions that help organizations source faster and achieve better business outcomes. Leading brands like Adobe, Biogen, Splunk, easyJet, ServiceNow, Owens Corning, and PayPal trust Scout's automated sourcing and auction platform to deliver greater value through collaborative business engagement. With over $14 billion of spend managed through its eSourcing platform, over 81,000 active users across 89 countries have chosen Scout's simple, effective interface to streamline supplier selection, centralize data, manage contracts, and make more informed purchasing decisions, faster. Scout is headquartered in San Francisco, and funded by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), GV, and Menlo Ventures. Scout was recently recognized as one of Gartner's 2017 "Cool Vendors" in Procurement and Sourcing Technology. To learn more, please visit scoutrfp.com and follow Scout on Twitter @scoutrfp or LinkedIn.

