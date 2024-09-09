Scout Launches ecoScout to Lower Carbon Footprint in Clinical Meetings

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout, a leader in innovative services and technology, proudly introduces ecoScout, a first-in-market solution for its Scout Meetings service line. This groundbreaking program is a comprehensive approach to minimizing the carbon footprint of business travel and aligning Scout with Scope 3 indirect emissions.

This pioneering initiative integrates sustainable practices into clinical meeting planning by choosing eco-friendly venues, using green transportation, digitizing materials, and promoting hybrid meetings to minimize waste and reduce travel carbon footprint.

"Striving to improve human health and welfare has to incorporate a serious consideration for our carbon footprint," says Kuno van der Post, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer. "Scout has now launched the ability to optimize this and significantly help our clients towards achieving their carbon reduction goals."

ecoScout underscores Scout's commitment to driving positive change with a proactive approach to meeting the holistic needs of sponsors, CROs and partners. With specialized solutions that address Scope 3 emissions, Scout is setting new benchmarks for quality and eco-friendliness in the industry.

"We're empowering our clients to address key environmental challenges while maintaining the unparalleled quality Scout is known for," says Chief Executive Officer Paige Bingham. "The world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations can rely on Scout as both a premier service provider and committed partner in their business-critical sustainability strategies."

For more information about ecoScout and how Scout is pioneering sustainability in clinical meetings, please visit: explore.scoutclinical.com/ecoScout-for-meetings

About Scout

Scout empowers the life sciences industry with people-first solutions: Scout Meetings, Scout Clinical, and Scout Academy. We specialize in face-to-face, virtual, and hybrid clinical meeting planning, patient payment, travel, and logistics support, and virtual collaboration and education. Since 1995, we have been a trusted partner excelling in customer service, regulatory compliance, and project delivery for leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Our deep understanding of international regulations and adaptable network of resources is built on operational experience in 109 countries. With white-glove attention to detail and a customizable, comprehensive range of services, Scout makes the complex easier. Learn more at scoutclinical.com.

