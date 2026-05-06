Scout Space Raises $18M Series A to Scale Space Domain Awareness Capabilities and Expand Manufacturing in Northern Virginia

New funding led by Washington Harbour Partners will accelerate sensor deployment, software capabilities, and the buildout of a new Virginia-based production facility. The round also includes participation from Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Noblis Ventures, Decisive Point, Fusion Fund, and other existing investors.

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Space, a leader in space domain awareness (SDA) sensors and software, today announced it has raised up to $18 million in Series A funding, led by Washington Harbour Partners. The new capital will support upcoming mission execution and the expansion of Scout's manufacturing capabilities, including the buildout of a new 2,600-square-foot facility in Northern Virginia.

Scout's sensors and software enable real-time awareness and responsiveness in space. Its platform-agnostic systems combine advanced optical payloads, edge processing, and autonomy to detect, track, and characterize objects in orbit—supporting safer, more informed operations across commercial and national security missions.

"At Scout Space, we understand that a widely proliferated network of in-space sensors is fundamental to understanding and operating safely in orbit," said Josiah Gruber, CEO of Scout Space. "With this investment, we're expanding our ability to deliver at speed for our customers—while deepening our presence in Northern Virginia, where proximity to mission partners and decision-makers is unmatched."

Scout's focus on scalable, modular architecture is a key differentiator in the sector. Rather than vertically integrating across the full hardware stack, the company is dedicated to becoming the trusted provider of SDA sensors and software—delivering high-performance, mission-specific capabilities that integrate with a wide range of platforms and partners.

"Space is becoming more dynamic, contested, and critical to national security," said Mina Faltas, Founder and CIO of Washington Harbour Partners. "Scout is building the sensing layer needed to understand and operate in that environment. Their platform-agnostic approach allows them to integrate across missions and architectures—positioning them as a critical supplier in the next generation of space infrastructure."

Scout enters this next phase with strong mission and contract momentum. The company is working with Blue Origin to integrate its flagship Owl sensor on the inaugural mission of Blue Ring, a highly maneuverable, multi-mission spacecraft designed for payload hosting and on-orbit services across GEO and beyond. In parallel, Scout continues to expand its footprint with the U.S. Space Force through multiple Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) awards, advancing both its GEO-based sensing systems and data platforms for object identification, custody, and operational intelligence.

About Scout Space

Scout Space was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. Scout's in-space products and services, first launched in 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by Scout will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government and commercial contracts. Scout holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit www.scout.space.

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SOURCE Scout Space