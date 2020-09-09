Scout, the First Canned Seafood Brand to Source 100% of Product from Canada and the U.S., Launches Today

Scout's launch collection includes Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certified Albacore Tuna from the Pacific Northwest, Prince Edward Island mussels, MSC Certified Atlantic lobster and Ontario trout. Eager to shift consumer mindset to adopt the European conservas culture, recipes for the product line were Chef-created for easy at-home meal preparation.

"There's a growing appreciation for conservas across North America. Once Tapa and wine bars started introducing tinned seafood, there seemed to be a groundswell of people integrating canned seafood into meals at home," said Co-Founder of Scout and MSC Ambassador Chef Charlotte Langley. "The current climate has definitely highlighted canned fish as a necessity - it's the right time to introduce an elevated offering into this category."

Hand-cut and hand-packed, Scout is well-poised to compete with mass seafood brands by bringing a local offering to market. The craft seafood line up includes:

Atlantic Canadian Lobster: MSC Certified lobster claw, tail and leg meat, cold-pressed sunflower oil, butter, salt.

MSC Certified lobster claw, tail and leg meat, cold-pressed sunflower oil, butter, salt. PEI Mussels in a Smoked Paprika & Fennel Tomato Sauce: 100% rope grown mussels, tomato passata, roasted red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes, salt.

100% rope grown mussels, tomato passata, roasted red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes, salt. Ontario Trout with Dill: Trout from all-natural underwater streams, cold pressed sunflower oil, dill, salt.

Trout from all-natural underwater streams, cold pressed sunflower oil, dill, salt. Albacore Tuna with Organic EVOO: MSC Certified albacore tuna, organic olive oil, and salt.

MSC Certified albacore tuna, organic olive oil, and salt. Albacore Tuna with Garden Pesto: MSC Certified albacore tuna, organic olive oil, basil, sea salt, garlic, lemon juice, and parsley.

"Consumers' palettes are changing, which presents an opening in the market for healthier options. With incredible products and a transparent business model, Scout is well-positioned for success and deciding to invest wasn't a difficult one," said Co-Founder of Almanac Investments, a fund that invests in responsible CPG companies, David Barber.

Ready to dive in and taste the flavours of Scout? Scout is now proudly available online at enjoyscout.com, through partners such as Food52 and select Whole Foods Market in the Northeast region of the US. Thrive Market, Farmboy, and Erewhon coming soon.

About Scout

Scout's mission is simple: we want to become the most trusted seafood brand in North America. How can we achieve this? By ensuring our products are both responsibly sourced and culinary forward. Scout is a Certified B-Corp Pending and proudly a 1% for the Planet member, meaning every sale re-invests into climate action projects. By leading as the first 100% sourced US and Canada seafood cannery, Scout works directly with fisheries and sustainable farms coast to coast. But sustainability doesn't come second to taste; each recipe has been developed by our Co-Founder and acclaimed Chef - Charlotte Langley. Visit us www.enjoyscout.com for more.

