Scoutbee Receives Global Commendation for Its Smarter Supplier Discovery Suite

WURZBURG, Germany and WASHINGTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- scoutbee, a strategic sourcing technology innovator that offers a smarter supplier discovery suite, announces it has received global recognition at the World Procurement Awards by procurement leaders as highly commended in the procurement technology category.

The prestigious World Procurement Awards (WPA), announced May 16 in London, U.K., are highly sought after and highly competitive. The awards, judged by leaders and experts in procurement, acknowledge the most esteemed, innovative, and transformative players in the industry. scoutbee was recognized with a "Highly Commended Procurement Technology Award" amongst 12 other nominees in this category. The Procurement Technology Award distinguishes companies that have developed innovative, technology-driven solutions that enable procurement teams to deliver more value to their companies.

"We are honored to be recognized at the World Procurement Awards for the value our smarter supplier discovery suite, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), brings to procurement professionals globally, said Gregor Stühler, managing director of scoutbee. "This commendation illustrates our technology makes a difference to our customers and to the procurement profession as a whole."

"We would like to thank the Procurement Leaders Association who decide on the winners of the WPA for this award," said Lee Galbraith, managing director of scoutbee. "As a high-growth company that's offering new AI capabilities to the procurement industry, we are beyond thrilled to be recognized amidst many of the large, established technology providers that were finalists in the technology category," said Galbraith. "Our customers' success was a key factor in achieving this commendation for our disruptive technology."

About scoutbee

scoutbee's AI-powered supplier discovery suite helps procurement leaders see deep supplier insights to make more confident buying decisions. With scoutbee, purchasers face less tedious, manual work to fulfill strategic sourcing projects and scout suppliers globally. Procurement leaders can discover new paths to drive profit and impact for faster time to market and reduced costs. Customers like Audi, Airbus and Bosch trust scoutbee to gain deeper supplier insights and to simplify and digitize their complex supplier scouting process.

About the World Procurement Awards

Recognized as the pinnacle of professional achievement, each year the greatest procurement organizations and thought leaders from around the world gather for the World Procurement Awards. There are 16 elite categories of awards, and procurement organizations of all sizes go head to head to prove they are the most innovative and transformative leaders in the industry.

Press Inquiries

United States: Lisa Arthur

call: 505-412-7060; email: lisa@scoutbee.com

Europe: Joey Scherf; email: joey@scoutbee.com

