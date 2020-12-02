ScoutForce Announces Partnership with CSA PrepStar

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoutForce, a technology platform designed to connect high school athletes and college coaches, will partner with CSA PrepStar to provide high school athletes a full-service athletic recruiting service.

With the announcement, ScoutForce will now rebrand its athlete profile services PrepStar Digital. The PrepStar Digital platform allows athletes in more than 35 sports to build and maintain full athletic and academic profiles at no cost to the athlete. Athletes and families can then choose from a variety of premium tools if needed.

"In a very short time, we have had more than 15,000 athletes create profiles on our platform, and a large percentage of those athletes are looking for more hands-on service," said Jeff Cravens, CEO of ScoutForce. "PrepStar has a long history of providing recruiting services with integrity, and we felt this would bring more resources to athletes that are looking for more hands-on support."

PrepStar is recognized as the nation's most respected name in the world of college recruiting, having helped more than 75,000 student-athletes live their dreams of competing in the exciting world of college athletics. Over the course of the last three decades PrepStar has helped student-athletes and their families receive more than $2.5 Billion in athletic scholarships and financial aid opportunities to off-set the financial burden of achieving a college education.

"Our partnership with ScoutForce will enable CSA PrepStar to reach tens of thousands of highly qualified student-athletes that have the dreams and aspirations of participating in intercollegiate athletics," said Jeff Duva, CEO of CSA PrepStar. "ScoutForce has developed a best-of-breed recruiting software platform that will tremendously enhance our ability to reach, service and place young athletes with athletic and academic scholarship opportunities at the collegiate level."

About ScoutForce

ScoutForce is the fastest growing platform designed to connect high school athletes and college coaches on a cloud-based recruiting platform focused on successful recruiting outcomes. The college recruiting process has been disrupted, requiring athletes and coaches to find better tools to find the right fit. RecruitU LLC is the parent company of ScoutForce. RecruitU also owns Athletafied, a sports performance data and technology business. Athletafied provides certified testing for the leading elite athletic events around the country, working with brands that include Under Armour, The UC Report, Nike, FBU and others.

About CSA PrepStar

The PrepStar story began in 1981 when company founder and president Jeff Duva created Collegiate Sports of America, the nation's first-ever collegiate recruiting organization designed to assist student-athletes and their families understand and navigate the turbulent and competitive world of college recruiting. Today, PrepStar is recognized as the nation's most respected name in the world of college recruiting, having helped more than 75,000 student-athletes live their dreams of competing in the exciting world of college athletics.

