ScoutLogic Named Best Background Check Company by TMCnet and TechBullion
Jun 25, 2021, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScoutLogic, the Chicago-based background check specialist, was just named Best Background Check Company by TMCNet.
In a comprehensive review of Human Resources businesses offering background check services, ScoutLogic ranked #1 out of 10 competitors.
Co-founder and CEO David Garcia says: "ScoutLogic is honored to be chosen ahead of our competitors as the best overall background check company in 2021. The win shows that our customer-focused approach utilizing highly trained human researchers is still the best choice for recruiters and employers. ScountLogic also improves the onboarding process for employees compared to AI-based background check models that also put compliance at risk."
The Top 10 Best Background Check Companies
Additionally, ScoutLogic was recently named Best Background Check Company by TechBullion, further cementing the company's status as the HR industry leader in background check screening in the US.
About ScoutLogic:
ScoutLogic's mission is to make background checks easy for recruiters. ScoutLogic provides a full suite of background checks, including criminal background investigations, verification & reference checking, and drug testing to perform FCRA compliant background checks.
Contact:
Sean Shuter
[email protected]
SOURCE ScoutLogic
