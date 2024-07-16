scoutSMART Launches Recruiting Analytics for Flag Football

scoutSMART is positioned to disrupt the Flag Football industry with advanced analytics

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- scoutSMART, the innovative provider of football recruiting analytics, announced today the launch of analytics for the fast-growing sport of flag football.

In a move that could potentially reshape flag football, scoutSMART announced its expansion into this rapidly growing sport. The company is actively integrating girls' flag football player profiles into its database, positioning itself as the eminent company in the field.

Diane Bloodworth, CEO and Founder of scoutSMART stated, "We are excited to support Girls Flag Football and become one of the FIRST recruiting analytics providers for the sport. Our goal is to help programs build winning teams and to provide opportunities for more young women to play at the next level".

This expansion is particularly timely, because it coincides with the increasing recognition of flag football as a varsity sport in numerous high schools and colleges nationwide. Flag Football will be a part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. This trend is creating a market for specialized recruiting services, a niche that scoutSMART seeks to fill.

To increase awareness with players and coaches, scoutSMART recently signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Ashlea Klam, a member of the U.S. National Team and Keiser University Flag Football. "I'm beyond excited to use my platform to inspire the next generation of flag football athletes. Giving flag players and coaches an easier path of recruitment is a great step into the future. Let's get more athletes recruited to play at the next level!". Christian Addison, ASE Representation and Ashlea's agent added, "This partnership is not just a testament to Ashlea's exceptional skills on the field, but also to her commitment to promoting and growing the sport of flag football. Together with scoutSMART, we aim to enhance the visibility and accessibility of flag football, fostering a community where athletes of all backgrounds can thrive and succeed."

About scoutSMART:

scoutSMART makes the athlete recruiting process more efficient and effective. Through analytics, scoutSMART predicts the fit of a recruit. Whether in traditional tackle football or the burgeoning world of flag football, scoutSMART's advanced analytics offer coaches and programs a competitive advantage. As sports become increasingly data-centric, tools like scoutSMART are indispensable for those seeking to build winning teams.

