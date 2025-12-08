Scowtt Raises $12M Series A to Transform Performance Marketing with AI-Powered Advertising Platform

Seattle-Based Startup Delivers Breakthrough Results for Enterprise Advertisers, Driving +50% Increase in Conversions Through Predictive AI Technology

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scowtt , the AI-powered advertising optimization platform, today announced it has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Inspired Capital, alongside LiveRamp Ventures, Angeles Investors, and Angeles Ventures.

Founded in 2024, Scowtt is revolutionizing the $300 billion performance marketing market by using advanced predictive AI models to transform how advertisers optimize their paid campaigns across all major platforms. Unlike traditional advertising technology that relies on proxy signals and backward-looking data, Scowtt leverages customers' first-party CRM data to create predictive, real-time signals that dramatically improve advertising performance—without requiring any organizational change or new platform adoption.

Scowtt is already delivering exceptional performance gains for brands by turning CRM stages into a durable, predictive advantage for paid media: LaserAway achieved a 59% increase in Purchase ROAS after activating Scowtt's predictive models on top of its first-party CRM data, shifting optimization from platform proxies to real purchase likelihood; Advanced Hair Restoration boosted Purchase ROAS by 64% by unlocking CRM pipeline stages with Scowtt's predictive models, enabling stage-based predictions that identify the leads most likely to convert into high-value customers; and a leading Education advertiser drove 38% ROAS growth by modeling enrollment propensity from CRM lifecycle signals, generating new real-time inputs that improved performance across search and social.

"After spending nearly two decades building advertising platforms at Meta, Google, and Microsoft, I saw firsthand the fundamental limitations of how enterprise advertising works today," said Eduardo Indacochea, CEO and Founder of Scowtt. "These scaled platforms are optimized for the success of the platform at the network level, not the growth needs of individual advertisers. We built Scowtt to bridge that gap. We use cutting-edge AI to unlock the full potential of customers' first-party data and deliver the kind of performance that simply wasn't possible before. This is the future of performance marketing."

Scowtt's approach enables advertisers to acquire customers more efficiently, and Scowtt delivers measurable impact without disrupting existing workflows. The platform works across virtually every major advertising channel—search, social, and media—operating passively in the background once activated.

Scowtt's long-term vision goes beyond better ad optimization. The company is building an operating system for growth, a closed-loop system where businesses automate marketing performance using CRM intelligence while also deploying Agentic AI to identify and complete sales.

In a post-cookie advertising landscape where traditional "look-alike" targeting has become less effective, Scowtt's AI-driven algorithms analyze customers' proprietary CRM data and other first-party sources to predict which leads will convert into valuable customers. This predictive approach represents a fundamental shift from the reactive, proxy-based optimization that has defined digital advertising for the past two decades.

"The Scowtt team represents the absolute best of enterprise advertising technology," said Lucy Deland, General Partner at Inspired Capital. "The founding team has spent decades building and selling the advertising platforms that power today's digital economy. They understand both the technical architecture of these systems and the real challenges advertisers face. We believe Scowtt is the next generation of adtech."

Scowtt is an AI-powered advertising optimization platform that helps enterprise advertisers maximize the performance of their paid campaigns across all major advertising channels. By leveraging first-party CRM data and predictive AI models, Scowtt delivers real-time signals to advertising platforms that dramatically improve lead quality, reduce customer acquisition costs, and accelerate revenue growth. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Scowtt is backed by Inspired Capital, LiveRamp Ventures, Angeles Investors, and Angeles Ventures. For more information, visit www.scowtt.com .

