SCP Partners with Recurve to Enable Virtual Power Plants in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties

SCP's FLEXmarket Will Increase Grid Resilience to Further Decarbonize State's Energy Infrastructure

MARIN, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonoma Clean Power (SCP), one of the most accomplished Community Choice Aggregators in the country, and Recurve , the open-source platform that enables planning, procurement, and demand flexibility for virtual power plants, today announced their partnership to reduce energy use at peak times and improve grid resilience through Recurve's platform, FLEXmarket.

The SCP FLEXmarket pays providers and aggregators for the metered grid value of the energy they save, with a bonus for peak savings. Paying on performance at the meter makes FLEXmarket much more lucrative, effective, and efficient than traditional incentives for reducing energy use, and the enrollment process is as easy as it gets.

By paying substantially more for reductions during peak periods, the SCP FLEXmarket is expected to deliver unprecedented energy savings and is a significant step towards the decarbonization of California's energy infrastructure. Through aligning incentives, lowering customer energy costs, and providing aggregators with new opportunities for energy efficiency and demand response projects, the market benefits the grid, innovators in the energy space, and the end-user.

Recurve has seen marked success with similar partnerships, including its collaboration with MCE. In April of 2021, Recurve and MCE launched the Peak FLEXmarket program .

About Recurve

Recurve's open-source platform and revenue-grade data creates demand flexibility markets that enable virtual power plants, giving utilities and aggregators the confidence they need to treat distributed energy resources as grid assets. In its mission to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, Recurve integrates behind-the-meter demand flexibility resources into the emerging carbon-free energy grid, providing companies with the real-time transparency needed to revolutionize the way energy efficiency is measured, deployed, and procured. By paying for actual hourly metered performance, Recurve's market model dramatically reduces red tape, makes flexibility more lucrative for aggregators, and opens the door to a wide range of technologies and business models to better serve customers. Recurve is accessible across the United States and growing globally. To learn more about Recurve, visit Recurve.com .

About Sonoma Clean Power

Sonoma Clean Power is the public power provider for Sonoma and Mendocino counties, serving about half a million people. In downtown Santa Rosa, SCP operates the only Advanced Energy Center in the United States dedicated to helping customers transition to 100% renewable energy for their homes, businesses, and vehicles. SCP is also the only power provider in California offering 100% local, renewable electricity twenty-four hours per day, every day of the year. To learn more, visit sonomacleanpower.org or call 1 (855) 202-2139.

