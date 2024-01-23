SCR, Inc. Acquires MN Controls Solutions

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SCR, Inc. announces its upcoming acquisition of MN Controls Solutions, a company that develops and installs software for building control management systems. Through this transaction, SCR will add Honeywell to its portfolio of partners and solutions to help enhance its building automation capabilities.

"This acquisition of MN Controls Solutions will be extremely beneficial for both sides," said Scott Fitch, President of SCR, Inc. "They have years of experience working in the building control management industry and collaborating with a number of businesses. We felt that enterprise would be a strong asset for our company and are beyond excited to partner their capabilities with ours."

About SCR, Inc.: Since 1957, SCR, Inc. has provided a variety of services, including building automation, to residents and businesses throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest. With its customer focus and commitment to quality, SCR aims to deliver complete services integration and solutions to satisfy customers' current needs as well as their vision for the future.

To learn more about SCR's vendor partnerships and how we work together to develop the most innovative solutions for customers, visit https://www.scr-mn.com/about-us/partnersvendors.

Find more information on SCR's services and capabilities at https://www.scr-mn.com/.

Media Contact:

SCR, Inc.

Ryan Welty, President

763.231.8315

[email protected]

SOURCE SCR