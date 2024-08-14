SCR MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

More Than 800 PACE and CPS Paratransit Drivers Overwhelmingly Vote to Strike

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 727 members that work as PACE and CPS paratransit drivers at SCR Medical Transportation, a subsidiary of Beacon Mobility Corp., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike. This strike vote comes just four months after the 800 drivers voted to organize with Local 727 because SCR Medical Transportation has refused to offer workers a fair first contract.

"SCR Medical Transportation PACE and CPS Teamsters are responsible for transporting our communities' most vulnerable residents and are owed respect and fair compensation from their employer," said John T. Coli Jr., Secretary-Treasurer at Local 727. "Not only is the employer blatantly violating U.S. labor law, but they are also paying workers below the industry standard. These determined workers beat back a nasty union-busting campaign by the employer and became Teamsters, and now, they will do everything in their power to secure the fair contract that they deserve."

Since commencement of negotiations in April 2024, SCR Medical Transportation has engaged in bad faith bargaining resulting in the filing of numerous ULPs, including refusal to bargain in good faith, refusal to provide information, direct dealing, unilateral changes, and unlawful surveillance and intimidation of union members.

Negotiations are scheduled to continue August 14 and 15, with no other dates scheduled beyond this week.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area. For more information, visit teamsterslocal727.org.

Contact:

Caleen Carter-Patton, (847) 696-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 727