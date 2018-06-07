Scrambler Maverick Motorcycle Generates Massive Donation For Shriners Hospitals For Children At MECUM Auction

The 100% unique motorcycle was customized as part of Ducati North America's inaugural Maverick program, by prolific celebrity tattoo artist GRIME, known worldwide and with a tattoo waiting list in excess of three years. The proceeds from the auction of GRIME's custom Scrambler will be given to support the Shriners Hospitals For Children, an organization chosen by GRIME himself.

"The combination of Grime's signature style and the Scrambler's accessibility and versatility were a perfect match, as can be seen by the triumphant sale at MECUM's Las Vegas auction," said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America, who was in attendance in Nevada to witness the motorcycle cross the auction block. "The success of Grime's creative design with our Scrambler Icon is proof that mavericks are alive and well throughout all industries. We're more than happy to express our gratitude for Grime in choosing the Shriners Hospitals For Children as his charity of choice to receive the proceeds from the auction, as well. Hopefully future mavericks in need, in search of their creative outlet, will benefit from his altruism in the way he benefited from Shriners."

The motorcycle originated as a Scrambler Ducati Icon – the first model of Ducati's Scrambler lineup, which is now the company's most successful model. GRIME's Scrambler was artistically handcrafted during more than 250 hours of precise fabrication, through the forming of steel and aluminum in order to merge the world of motorcycling with that of tattooing.

"Shriners Hospitals for Children greatly appreciates the opportunity to work with Ducati on this special project," said Stephanie P. Herron, MPA, Chief Development Officer with Shriners Hospitals For Children. "We are extremely proud of Grime for designing a beautiful bike and for being selected to kick-off the Ducati Maverick Program. It is incredibly inspiring to see a former patient become an industry leader who inspires others. Thank you to everyone who helped make this program a success and for supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children's mission of bringing hope and healing to children regardless of the family's ability to pay."

The Scrambler Maverick build was supported by GRIME's local Ducati dealership, Marin Speed Shop. GRIME's design consists of a custom-fabricated gas tank, tail and headlight, with paint influenced by the Italian Football Federation's colors. Additional modifications include: fully-adjustable fork cartridges, Öhlins rear shock with remote pre-load and adjustable compression, Custom 2-1-2 Termignoni High-mount exhaust, custom seat, rear taillight from a Ducati 996, dual-throttle body conversion, dashboard and an oil cooler from a Ducati Hypermotard.

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been producing sport-inspired motorcycles characterized by high-performance Desmodromic engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. Situated in Bologna, the factory is located in the Borgo Panigale district. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: Diavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, and Superbike. In 2015 Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that provide the last word in creativity and self-expression. These authentic icons of "made in Italy", together with an extensive range of associated accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries around the world. Ducati competes in both the World Superbike and MotoGP World Championships. In Superbike Ducati has won 17 Manufacturers' titles and 14 Riders' titles and in 2011 passed the historic milestone of 300 race victories. Ducati have participated in MotoGP since 2003, winning both the Manufacturers' and Riders' titles in 2007.

