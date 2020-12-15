Scrambling For That Last-Minute Gift? Keep Calm And Shop On…

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season – especially when there are always last-minute items on our checklist. Whether you're looking for something for someone that's 'hard to shop for' or searching for last-minute gifts, our Lifestyle Expert Carmen Ordonez has great tips like how to find amazing items online, picking out unique stocking stuffers, which tech items are trending and more.