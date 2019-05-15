Scranton Business Unveils Memorial in Boston's Deer Island

BOSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flynn Stone Design and Fabrication, a stone supplier and fabricator in Lakewood PA, has just completed and delivered a 16 foot tall memorial to remember 850 Irish immigrants that died after arriving at Deer Island (Boston's Ellis Island) between 1847 and 1850. The erected memorial overlooks the city of Boston over Boston Harbor and will be dedicated during a ceremony on May 25th of 2019 at 10 AM by Sean Patrick O'Malley, the Archbishop of Boston, along with Boston's mayor, Martin J. Walsh, Rob Flynn, and others.

The hand engraved celtic cross overlooking Boston Harbor has been erected and awaits the blessing and dedication ceremony later this month.

The realization of this memorial comes after decades of waiting caused by budgetary constraints and red tape. Soon after discovery, the planning process started to create a memorial but costs caused the project to stall out. Rob Flynn, owner and operator of Flynn Stone Design and Fabrication, heard of the plans and took action:

"The Flynn's heritage comes straight from Ireland. My forefathers came to Pennsylvania, from Kilteevan Ireland in 1864 and for the next several years found work wherever they could from NYC to PA. They pulled together as a family eventually acquiring the 400 acres of rocky land that our stone quarry resides on today. Being of a family of Irish immigrants who lived through the famine and the long voyage westward, this project is close to my heart. In fact, it is more than just a project.

Knowing the financial restraints in the way of progress I felt compelled to take action and donated the stone as well as my team of artisan craftsmen to hand carve the ornate 16 foot celtic cross that overlooks the site. It took several months and hundreds of man hours to bring this to reality, but to know that this stone has come from my family homestead, the farm of Irish immigrants, is not just fitting, but one of the greatest joys of my life."

Although this project has sentimental value to Flynn, this is not their first high profile job:

When the World War I Memorial in Washington DC was in disrepair, it was Flynn's stone that was installed to bring it back to its rightful glory.

was in disrepair, it was Flynn's stone that was installed to bring it back to its rightful glory. Flynn Stone can be found on former President George W. Bush's ranch, along with 3 hand carved benches

can be found on former President ranch, along with 3 hand carved benches The Holocaust Memorial in Englewood NJ which features a sculpture from world renowned artist Minico Yoshino who has collaborated on projects with Flynn for the last 5 years

Memorial in which features a sculpture from world renowned artist who has collaborated on projects with Flynn for the last 5 years The Niche Wall, a nearly 3/4 mile long wall standing 10 feet high, that holds the ashes of soldiers and veterans in Arlington National Cemetery

In addition to national memorials, Flynn's work can be seen in both residential and commercial buildings ranging from patios, to rock walls, garden paths, fountains, fireplace mantels and sculptures.

Flynn Stone Design and Fabrication

Sean Gove

570.417.8424

214659@email4pr.com

https://flynnstonerocks.com

SOURCE Flynn Stone Design & Fabrication

Related Links

https://flynnstonerocks.com

