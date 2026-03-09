Scranton Injury Attorney Curt Parkins Joins Pisanchyn Law Firm as Firm Secures Major Car Accident Ruling

Pisanchyn Law Firm Announces Addition of Trial Attorney Curt Parkins, Highlights Key Car Accident Ruling, and Raises Awareness About ATV Seat Belt Safety Concerns.

SCRANTON, Pa., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pisanchyn Law Firm, a team of Pennsylvania trial lawyers serving Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia and Pittsburg and all surrounding communities, has announced the addition of veteran trial attorney Curt Parkins to its litigation team. The firm also recently secured a key court ruling in a Pennsylvania car accident case as well as continues to raise public awareness about safety concerns involving Polaris side-by-side vehicles.

Attorney Curt Parkins joins the firm with more than 100 jury trials tried to verdict. Known for building his reputation in the courtroom rather than behind a desk, Parkins strengthens the firm's trial-focused personal injury and civil litigation practice.

For individuals seeking a Scranton car accident attorney or a Wilkes Barre personal injury lawyer, trial readiness can make a measurable difference. Parkins graduated cum laude from Boston University and earned his law degree with honors from Temple University Beasley School of Law, where he focused heavily on Trial Advocacy. Since returning to the Scranton area in 2011, he has represented victims of car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall injuries, medical malpractice, and serious civil rights violations.

In high-impact cases involving commercial vehicles, working with a Scranton truck accident lawyer who is prepared to go to trial can significantly influence negotiations with insurance carriers. Parkins has built a reputation for preparing cases for verdict, not simply settlement.

He also maintains a strong focus as a Pennsylvania civil rights lawyer , pursuing accountability when constitutional rights are violated by government entities, police officers, or municipalities. He is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and multiple United States District Courts.

In addition to expanding its litigation team, the firm recently opposed an insurance company's attempt to separate negligence and underinsured motorist claims in a Lackawanna County car accident case. The Court rejected that effort, reinforcing protections for injured drivers throughout Pennsylvania.

The firm has also highlighted concerns involving Polaris side-by-side vehicles where seat belts may fail to release after rollovers. Victims of ATV accidents are encouraged to preserve vehicles to protect potential product liability claims.

The firm emphasizes preparation and trial readiness. While many cases resolve through negotiated settlement, comprehensive preparation strengthens clients' positions and ensures readiness if trial becomes necessary. The Pisanchyn Law Firm believes in the motto "carry a big stick and speak softly," when dealing with Insurance Companies in essence negotiating peacefully while simultaneously threatening and possessing the capability to enforce demands. Diplomacy backed by strength.

With the addition of Attorney Curt Parkins, Pisanchyn Law Firm further reinforces its commitment to courtroom advocacy, carrying "a big stick" and client-focused representation.

Individuals who have been injured, charged, or wronged are encouraged to seek legal guidance promptly to protect their rights.

For more information, visit https://pisanchynlawfirm.com or contact the firm directly to schedule a consultation.

