Scrap Management Industries Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Allmetal Recycling in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrap Management Industries, Inc. (SMI), one of the Midwest's leading ferrous and nonferrous metal recycling companies, today announced it has acquired Allmetal Recycling, a scrap metal recycling company based in Kansas.

The acquisition expands SMI's presence across the region by adding Allmetal's network of 10 locations in Kansas, including three yards in Wichita and additional facilities in Salina, Newton, Harper, McPherson, Great Bend, Kingman and Pratt. With this significant combination, SMI will operate 5 Automobile Shredders – including two Mega Shredders – across 19 yards in three primary regions across Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma with services spanning the surrounding states and communities.

"Allmetal is exactly the kind of company we want to grow with," said Jerrit Burgess, CEO of Scrap Management Industries. "Both companies are family built and locally led. Allmetal has done an outstanding job serving Kansas communities and its industrial partners. Bringing their team into the SMI family allows us to offer more locations, more capacity and even better service while keeping decisions close to the communities we serve."

Allmetal will continue to operate under its own name as part of the SMI family of companies. Allmetal customers and community partners will get the same great experience they have come to know while gaining access to the broader resources, relationships and operational support of SMI.

Allmetal Recycling was established in 2009 and is owned and operated by cousins Clint and Kolby Cornejo, who have built the company into a leading metal recycler in Kansas with a strong reputation for safety, service and community involvement. Both Clint and Kolby are remaining with the company in leadership roles as part of the combined organization and will continue to be actively involved in day-to-day operations.

"We have always believed that scrap metal recycling is a local business," said Clint Cornejo. "SMI shares that belief. They are family owned, they understand the value of local teams and they are committed to investing in the people and facilities that make this business work."

"Joining the SMI family allows us to keep doing what we do best for our customers and communities, while creating new opportunities for our employees as the combined business grows," added Kolby Cornejo.

For industrial and commercial partners, the combined company can now provide a broader footprint, more container and transportation options and expanded capacity to handle complex scrap programs across multiple locations.

For walk-in customers at both SMI and Allmetal locations, the acquisition means more convenient options to recycle scrap with a larger company that is continuing to invest in facilities, equipment and overall customer experience.

About Scrap Management Industries (SMI)

Founded in 1973, Scrap Management Industries is a leading recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metals with locations in Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri, and multiple facilities across Kansas and Oklahoma. SMI focuses on transparent, ethical practices, clean and well-maintained facilities and community engagement, and continues to advance metal recycling technology and environmental stewardship. Learn more at smirecyclers.com.

