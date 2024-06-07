Scrap Management Industries Launches New Kansas City Headquarters

Grand Opening Event Celebrates Half Century of Responsible Recycling

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrap Management Industries (SMI), hosted a grand opening event at its new corporate headquarters on May 22. The 51-year-old recycler of ferrous and non-ferrous metals is recognized as a leader in sustainable and ethical recycling practices.

"The opening of our new headquarters symbolizes our growth and commitment to innovation in the recycling industry." Post this SMI founder, Kenny Burgess, the Burgess Family, and company execs in front of a mural depicting the humble start of the company.

SMI welcomed government officials and recycling industry experts at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Jackson County, Missouri, 2nd District at-large legislator Donna Peyton presented a proclamation on behalf of Frank White, Jr., County Executive, declaring May 22, 2024, as Scrap Management Industries Day. The proclamation recognized SMI's commitment to a sustainable future and the Burgess Family Foundation's generosity to local charities and commitment to the community.

Jerrit Burgess, SMI president and CEO, reflected on his company's mission. "The opening of our new headquarters symbolizes our growth and commitment to innovation in the recycling industry. This facility is not just a testament to our success but also a promise of our ongoing dedication to environmental sustainability and community development," said Burgess. Burgess' parents, Kenny and Sherrie Burgess, founded SMI in 1973 and were present at the grand opening.

Chasitie Burgess Walden, SMI legal counsel, presented checks to four local organizations: KC Common Good, AskSammie, Kitty Cat Connection and Fix'em KC. "We are honored to celebrate SMI's 50th anniversary by championing four hard-working, dedicated charities that make a significant impact in our community," said Walden.

SMI chief financial officer Keith Rhodes said, "I want to take a moment to reflect on what 50 years of Scrap Management Industries means. It represents decades of hard work, innovation and a steadfast commitment to our community and the environment. To our incredible team, our valued partners and our growing community, thank you for your unwavering dedication and support. Together, we have built something truly remarkable."

SMI's headquarters are located at 1741 McGee Street in the historic East Crossroads district of downtown Kansas City, Mo. Attendees at the event toured the new SMI offices that feature a lobby mural depicting the company's history.

About Scrap Management Industries (SMI)

Founded in 1973, SMI has been a pioneer in ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling and sustainability across the region with locations in Kansas City, Mo.; St. Joseph, Mo.; Park City, Kan.; Topeka, Kan.; Hutchinson, Kan.; and Oklahoma City, Okla. With an unwavering commitment to transparent, ethical practices, clean, well-maintained facilities and community engagement, SMI has been at the forefront of innovations in scrap metal recycling technology and environmental stewardship. Visit www.smirecyclers.com for more information.

