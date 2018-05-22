Scrapbook.com Sheds Light on Art Therapy for Mental Health Awareness Month

MESA, Ariz., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Scrapbook.com has released a new resource documenting Art Therapy's benefits and history.

The Research Team at Scrapbook.com curated and researched the most valuable information on the topic, including whom Art Therapy can help, how it can help, and actionable items for those who feel Art Therapy would benefit them.

Therapeutic Painting Zentangling for Art Therapy

The resource also uncovers many lesser known details about psychotherapeutic art, including its use in the Holocaust and Tuberculosis sanitariums. It details the wide-ranging, scientifically proven benefits of Art Therapy as well. The piece also provides guidance on how to become an Art Therapist.

Home to thousands of educational articles, free classes, a thriving creative community, and resources such as their new feature on Art Therapy, Scrapbook.com continuously strives to nurture an inclusive safe space accessible to those of all walks of life - free of charge.

Scrapbook.com constantly continues their research in a variety of topics aimed at educating and empowering those who lead creative lives.

About Scrapbook.com

Founded in 2001, Scrapbook.com is the most-visited papercrafting website and ecommerce craft store on the internet. With a trusted name, international reach, a flourishing community, and a plethora of free resources, Scrapbook.com is an award-winning space created to empower beautiful, meaningful, handmade creation.

