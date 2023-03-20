Scraped surface heat exchanger market size to grow by USD 107.94 million from 2022 to 2027, Operational benefits associated with scraped surface heat exchangers to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scraped surface heat exchanger market size is estimated to grow by USD 107.94 million from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period, and the growth momentum will accelerate. The operational benefits associated with scraped surface heat exchangers are driving the growth of the market. Scraped surface heat exchangers can mix liquids intensively, which increases the amount of liquid in direct contact with equipment. Their large volume improves the heat transfer rate and reduces the required surface area. They produce thicker, stickier, and more viscous materials. These benefits will drive global market growth during the forecast period. However, the presence of manufacturers in APAC that offer low-cost products is challenging the global market. Suppliers in APAC offer cost-effective scraped surface heat exchangers due to the availability of low-cost labor and abundant resources. Hence, several vendors in the Americas and Europe are unable to consolidate their presence in growing markets in APAC. As a result, global vendors have to adopt horizontal integration through M&A to grow in these markets. These factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights about the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market 2023-2027

Scraped surface heat exchanger market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (reciprocating tubular, rotating tubular, and rotating plate) and end-user (processed food, bakery, dairy, fats and oils, and others).

The reciprocating tubular segment will account for a significant share of the global market's growth during the forecast period. Reciprocating tubular scraped surface heat exchangers have various advantages, such as high thermal efficiency, low level of fouling, low-pressure drop, and removable covers. Some of the key applications of reciprocating tubular scraped surface heat exchangers include dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, and condensed milk; convenience food such as eggs, mashed potatoes, and mayonnaise; cosmetics; and confectionaries. A reciprocating tubular scraped heat exchanger has three main parts, namely a tube bundle, a separation chamber, and a cylinder. The advantages associated with reciprocating tubular heat exchangers will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global scraped surface heat exchanger market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global scraped surface heat exchanger market.

Europe will account for 33% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. Europe dominates the market in terms of both production capacity and demand. There are several major players in the region. Replacing existing and old scraped surface heat exchangers with new and efficient ones may drive the potential scraped surface heat exchanger market in the region. Countries such as the UK, Germany , and France are the key contributors to the market in Europe .

Scraped surface heat exchanger market – Vendor analysis

This report offers a detailed analysis of various key vendors, including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Armfield Ltd., Armstrong Engineering Associates, Aurum Process Technology SL, AxFlow, Exchanger Industries Ltd., Gemak, Gerstenberg Services AS, GPE Process Equipment, Gpi De Gouwe, Holland Applied Technologies, JH Stalindustri AS, KNM Group Berhad, LaGrange Products Inc., EMA Europe S.R.O., Proxes GmbH, RONO Maschinenbau GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Tantec AS, and Buhler AG.

Scraped surface heat exchanger market – Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances in the design of heat exchangers are the leading trends in the market.

are the leading trends in the market. The design of heat exchangers needs to ensure that they achieve maximum efficiency while exchanging heat with minimal energy loss. Therefore, several players are investing in the potential development of geothermal resources.

A heat exchanger is a key component of a geothermal power plant. Several types of heat exchangers are required for the operation of an ORC plant.

These factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this scraped surface heat exchanger market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the scraped surface heat exchanger market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the scraped surface heat exchanger market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the scraped surface heat exchanger market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scraped surface heat exchanger market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession

- war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 107.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Armfield Ltd., Armstrong Engineering Associates, Aurum Process Technology SL, AxFlow, Exchanger Industries Ltd., Gemak, Gerstenberg Services AS, GPE Process Equipment, Gpi De Gouwe, Holland Applied Technologies, JH Stalindustri AS, KNM Group Berhad, LaGrange Products Inc., EMA Europe S.R.O., Proxes GmbH, RONO Maschinenbau GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Tantec AS, and Buhler AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

