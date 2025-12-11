Scratch Announces Sponsorship of PBS Member Stations Series "Mia & Codie" to Bring Early Childhood Coding to American Families

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch, the world's largest creative learning community for kids, announced today its new sponsorship of the hit TV show Mia & Codie on PBS member stations, helping to bring early childhood coding to children across the United States.

As part of this sponsorship, Scratch is also unveiling the Mia & Codie Dock-n-Blocks Set (Family Edition), now available exclusively on the Scratch website. Originally made to be used by teachers in classrooms, this version gives eager parents special access to this revolutionary product to use with their children at home!

Mia & Codie - Official Trailer The Mia & Codie Dock-n-Blocks Set is thoughtfully designed for kids ages 3–7 and turns screen time into creative playtime. No reading or coding experience required!

This transformative, hands-on early-learning tool combines physical play, storytelling, and purposeful technology to teach kids ages 3-7 concepts like prompting, debugging, and sequencing through exploration and fun, while building computational thinking and problem-solving skills.

No reading or coding knowledge is required, making it a perfect first step into coding for early learners. Children arrange emoji-style blocks on a physical dock and watch their commands come to life through the accompanying app, just like the characters do on the Mia & Codie television series—which has earned five stars from parents on Common Sense Media as well as a 'Common Sense Selections for Families' seal for its engaging, age-appropriate storytelling and learning impact.

"We're incredibly excited to support Mia & Codie, a show that brings curiosity, creativity, and early problem-solving to life for young children," said Dr. Margaret Honey, President & CEO, Scratch Foundation. "By pairing this sponsorship with the launch of the Mia & Codie Dock-n-Blocks (Family Edition), we're giving families both an inspiring on-screen experience and a hands-on way to explore coding at home. It's a powerful combination that helps kids build confidence and foundational computational thinking skills through play."

Priced at $99.00 USD, the Family Edition kit includes a dock plus 15 tactile blocks, a USB-C charging cable, a carrying case, and an app that offers 40 levels of coding challenges, 20 animated episodes of Mia & Codie, and hours of playful learning, making it the perfect way to bring STEM learning into everyday playtime.

Key Features

Tactile and Digital play - Physical Dock-n-Blocks seamlessly connect to Mia & Codie App

Early Computational Thinking Skills - Children learn sequencing, logic, cause and effect, debugging, creativity, and persistence

No Reading Required - Emoji-based blocks means no reading or writing knowledge required! Age-appropriate, intuitive, creative STEM play, designed for ages 3-7

No Coding Experience Needed - Parents do not need prior coding knowledge to teach or guide their children

Rich Content - Tied to Mia & Codie episodes on PBS member stations, so children can get familiar with the lovable characters before testing out the product for themselves

The Mia & Codie Dock-n-Blocks Set (Family Edition) is now available exclusively through Scratch Foundation's online store .

Media Contact:

Melissa Sweetwood

[email protected]

About Codie Blocks

Codie Blocks is a transformative learning tool that introduces foundational coding concepts to children ages 3–7 through hands-on, block-based play and storytelling. Paired with the Mia & Codie show on PBS member stations as well as the Codie Blocks app, it creates a fun, engaging learning experience, making complex ideas approachable and developmentally appropriate.

About Scratch

Scratch is the world's largest coding community for children and a coding language with a simple visual interface that allows young people to create digital stories, games, and animations. Scratch is designed, developed, and moderated by the Scratch Foundation, a nonprofit organization.

