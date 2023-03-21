Scratch Engine Inc., the decentralized finance technology company, has launched an online portal powered by DealMaker allowing for direct investment in its first-of-its kind AI-powered non-fungible tokens (NFTs) services platform, offering standardized individual NFT valuations, expanding to NFT-backed loans and other NFT-centric financial data and services.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Engine Inc. — the NFT research, assessment, and loan company — launched its online portal today, which allows for direct investment in the company through Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFEs). This is the Reg D, 506(c) round.

"We're excited to catch the first-mover advantage in the industry by providing investors a simple and effective way to support our work in the fast-growing NFT industry," said Shawn Owens, Co-Founder of Scratch.

Scratch Engine Launches Online Portal for Investing into the AI-Powered NFT Ecosystem

"In 2021, the NFT market was estimated at $15.7 billion, and it is expected to grow to nearly $231 billion by 2030," Owens continues. "This growth can only happen with tools and platforms like Scratch Engine that use real-time data and artificial intelligence to independently and accurately valuate NFTs."

This private securities offering is exclusively available to accredited investors in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Regulation D Rule 506(c) established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The portal offers a comprehensive set of resources and disclosures, including detailed descriptions of Scratch Engine's business, financial statements, and other relevant disclosures.

A minimum investment of $100,000 is suggested, and accredited investors who meet the financial threshold can now easily access and evaluate this investment opportunity through the user-friendly and streamlined online portal powered by DealMaker.

"We're one of the first companies to pivot and comply with the latest SEC regulations – and we partnered with Crowe LLP, the 9th largest global accounting network in the world, and other accounting firms in order to comply with financial compiling and audit standards," Owens continues. "Our online portal provides a secure and efficient process to invest in everything we're building with Scratch Engine, from standardized NFT valuations to loans with flexible terms, payment options, and low transfer fees while Scratch holds the digital asset as collateral."

Scratch Engine Inc. is committed to providing innovative solutions for the entire NFT community, and the company's mission is to revolutionize and expand the infrastructure of the NFT industry with its Scratch Engine platform, financial services, and select partners.

The launch of the online portal is a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, and the funds raised through this offering will support Scratch Engine's continued expansion, including the upcoming launch of its flagship, free-to-use NFT valuation product: Scratch Engine Beta.

For qualified investors interested in investing in Scratch Engine, please visit the online portal at the official DealMaker site for more details: https://scratchengine.app.dealmaker.tech/invitations/66f341ba-4461-4190-a76a-d9ce5c5a674d/view.

To learn more about the opportunity for direct investment in Scratch Engine Inc., or to schedule an interview with the Scratch team, please call Brian Markowski at +1 603 306 3645 or e-mail [email protected].

ABOUT SCRATCH

With over a decade of experience in the digital asset space combined, Scratch is a company with the experience needed to bring the tools, standards, and strategic partnerships required to create trust and financial services to NFTs, Metaverse, and blockchain economies. "Security, Stability and Scalability" is the mantra of the Scratch team, underlying all of its projects. To learn more about Scratch and the Scratch Engine platform, please visit scratchengine.com.

Press Contact

Brian Markowski

16033063645

http://scratchengine.com

SOURCE Scratch