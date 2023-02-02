Scratch Event DJs Corporate Rebranding

The leading corporate DJ provider announced today its global rebranding initiative

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Event DJs (a division of Scratch Music Group, Inc. and sister company to Scratch DJ Academy) announced today a major rebranding of its corporate assets, including its website, logo, tagline, and all associated online and offline materials. This milestone is a major move for the company as it further solidifies its position as the leading DJ provider to brands across all industry sectors, with concentrations in the Retail, Agency & Experiential, Cruise & Resort, Hospitality & Leisure, Pro Sports, and Internal Corporate sectors.

"As the leading and largest DJ provider to the corporate world," says Rob Principe, Founder and CEO of Scratch Music Group, "the Scratch Event DJs brand has always operated behind the scenes. Now, after working with thousands of clients to bring energy, entertainment, and credibility to over 100K+ events, it's long overdue to bring the brand out to center stage. As such, we're deploying a complete asset re-launch to reflect the values we've strived to deliver over the past 20 years; most notably, incredible client service, amazing event experiences, and the largest DJ network."

"I'm proud of our amazing team, but even more proud of the hard-working and talented DJs we partner with, who bring their best to each client event and brand activation. It's through the tireless efforts of both that we deliver on our long-standing brand promise and new tagline: Curated DJs. Anytime. Anywhere."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

Servicing over 200 corporate clients in 2022

Executing on an all-time high of providing 575 DJs nationwide on a single day (Black Friday)

Increasing its proprietary DJ network to over 7,500 professionals

Principe goes on to say, "Our longstanding success at Scratch comes from marrying the ability to bring vetted, professional DJs at scale, with our easy and frictionless client services. We've consistently provided cost-efficient experiences that increase traffic, dwell times, and resulting sales to our brands. Just as importantly, we animate any environment we perform in, making it easy to consistently have energizing brand experiences that keep people coming back for more."

To learn more about the re-launch and see the assets firsthand, visit scratcheventdjs.com.

About the Company: Scratch Event DJs is the leading resource for brands looking to animate and energize their environments, as well as drive, maintain, and monetize traffic with their music and DJ strategy. Scratch utilizes its network of over 7,500 vetted, professional DJs to provide curated, turnkey solutions to clients looking to deepen customer relationships and grow their business through easy, impactful experiences. Among the many major companies that have partnered with Scratch Event DJs are Macy's, Saks Fifth Avenue, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Victoria's Secret, Sephora, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Brooklyn Nets, Google, Samsung, and W Hotels.

