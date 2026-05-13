Scratch Financial, Inc. announces purchase facility with Victory Park Capital to expand technology platform that offers financing options for veterinary care

PASADENA, Calif. and CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Financial, Inc. ("Scratch")*, a leading payment processor and loan platform provider serving veterinary clinics across the U.S., today announced a purchase facility with Victory Park Capital ("VPC"), a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in private credit and asset-backed finance. Scratch expects the purchase facility to help the company meet further demand for loan offerings on its loan technology platform, as the cost of care remains a primary barrier for pet owners seeking treatment for their animals.

"We're excited to partner with Victory Park Capital, a firm with deep expertise in asset-backed credit and a strong understanding of technology-enabled financial services," said John Keatley, Co-Founder and CEO of Scratch. "This partnership strengthens our ability to help more pet owners access care when they need it, while supporting the veterinary practices that serve them."

Founded in 2016, Scratch provides a technology platform for pet owners to access financing and integrated payment processing solutions to veterinary healthcare providers. Scratch's platform combines financing options and integrated payment processing to help clinics simplify payments, improve reconciliation and billing workflows, and expand payment options for customers.

"We are proud to support Scratch's mission of improving access to care through flexible, transparent payment solutions offered on its platform," said Jason Brown, Senior Partner at VPC. "Scratch has built a differentiated platform in a highly specialized market, with strong clinic relationships and a management team with significant financial technology experience."

*Scratch Pay plans in the U.S. are issued by WebBank. Scratch Pay plans in the U.S. are subject to eligibility and may not be available in all states.

About Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC

Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC ("VPC" or the "Firm") is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in private credit and asset-backed finance. The Firm also offers structured financing and capital markets solutions through its affiliate platform, Triumph Capital Markets. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Chicago, VPC became a majority-owned affiliate of Janus Henderson Group in 2024, gaining access to the firm's 2,000+ employees across offices in 25 cities worldwide. Victory Park Capital is a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.

About Scratch

Scratch is a cutting-edge fintech company specializing in payment solutions for veterinary care. With innovative technology and a commitment to seamless payments, Scratch has become a trusted partner for pet parents and veterinarians, making access to essential veterinary services easier and more convenient.

SOURCE Scratch Financial Inc.