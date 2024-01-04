Scratch Financial Inc. Welcomes Trevor Hanly as Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Scratch Financial Inc.

04 Jan, 2024, 11:38 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Scratch Financial Inc., a leading innovator in the financial technology industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Hanly as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in marketing strategy and execution, Trevor joins Scratch Financial to support scaling commercial initiatives following rapid adoption of the company's industry-leading payment solution in 2022 and the recent launch of their client engagement suite.

Continue Reading
Trevor Hanly
Trevor Hanly

Trevor brings deep experience growing complex platform businesses in Animal Health, as well as a broad background leading Marketing teams focused on both B2B and B2C engagement. Prior to joining Scratch Financial, Trevor held leadership roles at L.L.Bean, Covetrus, EZcater and Blue Rabbit; building and leading teams at moments of rapid scale-up and transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trevor to Scratch" said John Keatley, CEO & Co-Founder "Trevor's extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing align perfectly with our company's vision. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

In his role as CMO, Trevor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Scratch Financial's marketing strategy, including brand development, digital marketing, customer acquisition, and communication efforts.

Trevor Hanly expressed his excitement about joining Scratch, stating, "I am honored to be part of the Scratch team and contribute to the company's growth and success. The financial technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and this team has developed an exceptional reputation for helping their customers navigate change as a trusted partner. I look forward to the chance to build on the company's achievements and contribute to their culture of innovation and customer advocacy."

About Scratch Financial Inc.: Scratch Financial Inc. is a leading financial technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals. With a commitment to transparency, simplicity, and user-centric design, Scratch Financial is redefining the way people access and manage their finances.

SOURCE Scratch Financial Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.