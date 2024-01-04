Scratch Financial Inc. Welcomes Trevor Hanly as Chief Marketing Officer

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Financial Inc., a leading innovator in the financial technology industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Hanly as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in marketing strategy and execution, Trevor joins Scratch Financial to support scaling commercial initiatives following rapid adoption of the company's industry-leading payment solution in 2022 and the recent launch of their client engagement suite.

Trevor brings deep experience growing complex platform businesses in Animal Health, as well as a broad background leading Marketing teams focused on both B2B and B2C engagement. Prior to joining Scratch Financial, Trevor held leadership roles at L.L.Bean, Covetrus, EZcater and Blue Rabbit; building and leading teams at moments of rapid scale-up and transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Trevor to Scratch" said John Keatley, CEO & Co-Founder "Trevor's extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing align perfectly with our company's vision. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

In his role as CMO, Trevor will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Scratch Financial's marketing strategy, including brand development, digital marketing, customer acquisition, and communication efforts.

Trevor Hanly expressed his excitement about joining Scratch, stating, "I am honored to be part of the Scratch team and contribute to the company's growth and success. The financial technology landscape is rapidly evolving, and this team has developed an exceptional reputation for helping their customers navigate change as a trusted partner. I look forward to the chance to build on the company's achievements and contribute to their culture of innovation and customer advocacy."

