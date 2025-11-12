Scratch Foundation and AT&T Join Forces to Bridge Digital Divide Through Creative Learning

$250,000 Contribution from AT&T Expands Access to Scratch Workshops, Reaching Nearly 2M Educators

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scratch Foundation is proud to announce a new chapter in its continued collaboration with AT&T to help close the digital divide through creative, accessible digital learning experiences. A $250,000 contribution from AT&T will enable Scratch Foundation to deliver six interactive workshops that integrate content from The Achievery , a digital learning platform created by AT&T. These workshops will support educators in fostering creativity, digital fluency, and future-ready skills in classrooms across the country.

This collaboration will reach an estimated 1,200 educators through live sessions and an additional 1.9 million educators asynchronously via Scratch's new Creative Learning Library and YouTube channel. Educators will receive engaging, ready-to-use resources that promote equitable access to high-quality computer science and digital literacy education.

"We're thrilled to team up with AT&T to make creative computing more accessible to teachers, students, and families everywhere," said Margaret Honey, President and CEO of the Scratch Foundation. "This partnership brings together our shared commitment to digital equity and creative learning, and we're excited to empower thousands of educators with new tools that help their students thrive."

The workshops will combine Scratch's playful coding pedagogy with rich media content from The Achievery, offering educators inspiring ways to bring computational thinking into their classrooms.

"We passionately believe every student deserves the opportunity to unlock their potential through high-quality STEM education. The Achievery is our way of ensuring that innovative, accessible learning experiences are available to students and teachers everywhere, free of charge," said Sandro Mesquita, AVP of Corporate Responsibility at AT&T. "By connecting STEM concepts to real-world interests, we're helping the next generation of leaders build the skills they need to succeed in school, careers, and life."

About the Scratch Foundation

The Scratch Foundation is the nonprofit organization behind Scratch, the world's largest coding community for children. Our mission is to help young people everywhere create what they imagine by ensuring free access to Scratch's creative coding platform and learning resources. Tens of millions of kids from all backgrounds use Scratch to explore ideas, express themselves, and develop essential skills through the creation of their own stories, games, and animations.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

At AT&T, our corporate responsibility work is dedicated to bridging the digital divide across the country. We are committed to providing people of all ages and from every community with the essential resources they need to thrive in the digital era. For generations, we have supported programs that impact millions of individuals nationwide, and since 2021, we have committed $5 billion to initiatives that enhance connectivity, promote digital literacy, and improve access to high-speed internet.

SOURCE The Scratch Foundation