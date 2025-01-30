Scratch Foundation Launches 100 Million More Campaign, Secures Nearly $21 Million in Philanthropic Support

Aiming to expand global reach to 200 million children by 2027, the Scratch Foundation accelerates its mission to empower creative learning worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scratch Foundation , a non-profit dedicated to providing young people around the globe with tools and opportunities to imagine, create, and learn through technology, announced today that it has received nearly $21 million in funding to support the next generation of Scratch users. The funding will support the 100 Million More Campaign to expand Scratch's global community to over 200 million users by the organization's 20th anniversary in 2027.

"In our rapidly-changing world, continuing to center creative learning is critical if we want to prepare children for the challenges of tomorrow," said Dr. Margaret Honey, president and CEO of the Scratch Foundation. "We are grateful for the continued generosity of our funders who make it possible for Scratch to remain free to every child. This funding powers the limitless imaginations of young people around the world who learn, create, and grow with Scratch."

Major philanthropic contributions come from Endless , Google , Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation , The LEGO Foundation , and Siegel Family Endowment .

"Creativity is the foundation of innovation and resilience in our ever-changing world. By empowering young people to think critically, collaborate, and express themselves through technology, we are investing in a future shaped by their boundless potential and curiosity," said Katy Knight, executive director and president of Siegel Family Endowment.

Since its inception in 2007, more than 140 million children in every country worldwide have created over a billion Scratch projects. As a creative alternative to today's consumer-driven social media landscape, Scratch provides young people a place to develop their thinking, their voice, and their identity.

"At the LEGO Foundation, we know that play is at the heart of meaningful learning, particularly when it comes to developing the critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential for children to thrive in life," said Yerrie Kim, VP, Learning Through Play at the LEGO Foundation. "Our support for the Scratch Foundation reflects our shared vision to empower young learners through creativity and expression."

Through the 100 Million More Campaign, Scratch aims to engage 10% of the global Generation Alpha population – the 2 billion children born between 2010 and 2025 who are inheriting a world shaped by technology like never before. The campaign will enable Scratch to:

Develop cutting-edge creative AI tools

Re-imagine social media with a focus on children's safety and well-being

Ensure that Scratch remains free for all children worldwide

The Scratch Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids everywhere create what they imagine. Through innovation and collaboration, the Scratch Foundation spreads creative, caring, collaborative, equitable approaches to coding and learning around the world. Scratch , the world's largest coding community for children, was originally developed by the Lifelong Kindergarten group at the MIT Media Lab and publicly launched in 2007. The platform provides tens of millions of young people from all backgrounds with the opportunity to develop their thinking and express themselves by creating their own stories, games, and animations.

