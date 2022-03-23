Scratch Token in Limited Launch, Powering Standardized NFT Valuations and Loans

Scratch, the decentralized finance company, has completed its Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) allowing investors to be stakeholders in its non-fungible token (NFT) financial services with the limited launch of the Scratch Token.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch — the NFT research, assessment, and loan company — is officially launching the Scratch Token for the Scratch Platform : an NFT industry-first designed to standardize the market value of NFTs by leveraging multiple public tools and data sets.

This valuation is backed by offering investors the opportunity to take out loans with their NFTs as collateral. The Scratch Token allows investors to be stakeholders in the platform.

This Scratch Token limited launch — presently only available via Uniswap until Regulation A approval with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is achieved — coincides with the completion of Scratch Platform's first security audit by the leading security platform in blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi), Certik .

"It's clear with record months in 2022 on NFT valuations — even outperforming cryptocurrencies — that the NFT industry is getting taken seriously all over the world," says Shawn Owens, Co-founder of Scratch. "It's amazing to see that people are realizing it can be a fun technology, but that it's also serious and life-changing for the artists and communities that are so passionate about NFTs."

"Currently, it's difficult for anyone to valuate NFTs at scale. But with Scratch Platform's future product development releases, it's possible and can unlock new financial applications for NFTs. Scratch Token — starting today with a limited launch — will help power those applications," Owens elaborates.

At SXSW 2022, NFTs dominated the event alongside Web3 technologies, to the exclusion of most Bitcoin and other crypto projects. Although the NFTs segment of the crypto economy is being taken very seriously, it's also a market sector lacking in standardized data research, asset valuations, and financial services. These are issues future product development releases of the Scratch Platform aim to resolve.

This limited launch of the ETH-based ERC 20 Scratch Token for the Scratch Platform falls under the multiple development phases of the platform's present roadmap . As these future development phases for the Scratch Platform progress and partnerships with Scratch are finalized, the planned Scratch Platform features include:

Scratch Value: A programmatic valuation solution for NFTs and digital assets using multiple market tools and the latest market data sets. This allows investors to receive real-time values on their NFTs and other digital assets.

Scratch Loan: A first for NFTs, take out a loan of a percentage of the estimated NFT value on assets. Once assumed, the asset is stored in the Scratch Vault. Loan factors include: loan amount, length of loan term, NFT desirability and value, etc.

Scratch Vault: The repository for all NFTs and digital assets loaned against. Scratch Vault assets are secured and insured to prevent loss of value. Transfer and cash-out options for investor assets will also be available.

Scratch Gallery: A future marketplace where investors can shop our collection of NFTs and other digital assets. The Scratch Gallery collection is obtained from assumed loans and direct purchases from the Scratch Engine.

About Scratch

With over a decade of experience in the digital asset space combined, Scratch is a company with the experience needed to bring the tools, standards, and strategic partnerships required to create trust and financial services to NFTs, metaverse, and blockchain economies. "Security, Stability and Scalability" is the mantra of the Scratch team, underlying all of its projects. To learn more about Scratch and the Scratch Engine platform, please visit scratchengine.com.

