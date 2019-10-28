Scratchpay Fetches $65 Million of Debt and Equity to Help More Pets Get Access to Vet Care with Simple, Friendly Payment Options

The equity portion of the round, led by Companion Fund , with participation from TTV Capital, FJ Labs and Struck Capital, will be used to invest in product development and advancing Scratchpay's proprietary underwriting model. The debt portion of the round, a $50M warehouse facility with Credit Suisse, will be used to help Scratchpay meet growing demand from pet owners for the company's simple, friendly payment options.

Each year in the U.S., millions of pets do not get the care they need due to financial constraints of the pet owner. Scratchpay leverages proprietary data elements, advanced machine learning models and other alternative data sources in order to finance care for as many pets as possible.

"One of our goals is financial inclusion -- you no longer need a perfect FICO score to qualify for financing," said John Keatley, Scratchpay CEO. Adding that, "unlike payment options that have deferred interest and unforeseen costs, Scratchpay clearly shows customers their payment terms upfront."

Since launching in 2016, Scratchpay has helped over 70,000 pets receive vital veterinary care through its mobile-first financing platform that offers transparent plans with no hidden fees or deferred interest, and without impacting their owners' credit score when they compare payment options.

Scratchpay has seen tremendous adoption among veterinarians and is now partnered with over 5,000 pet hospitals in all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and nine Canadian provinces to offer smart, friendly, and simple payment plans.

About Scratchpay

Scratch Financial, Inc. (also known as Scratchpay) is a financial technology company that provides simple and friendly payment plans for veterinary care. Founded in 2016 by John Keatley and Caleb Morse and headquartered in Los Angeles, Scratchpay's mission is to help more pets get access to the care they need to live happy lives. Scratchpay has partnered with over 5,000 veterinary hospitals and has helped tens of thousands of pets receive veterinary care. For more information about Scratchpay, visit www.scratchpay.com or www.facebook.com/scratchpay

SOURCE Scratchpay

Related Links

https://scratchpay.com/

