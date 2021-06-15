SCREAM: Crazy Maple Studio's Serialized Fiction App Launches More Than 200 Spooky Titles Available Globally Just In Time for Summer Reading Season

" Scream: Chills & Thrills " joins the Crazy Maple Studio family of three interactive, immersive storytelling and reading platforms "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Spotlight" and "Kiss," as the summer reading season kicks off.

To celebrate a summer of connectivity and outdoor activities, Crazy Maple Studio is launching "Scream" with a "Campfire Stories" campaign filled with spooky stories sure to induce spine-tingling chills.

"Storytelling around a campfire is a time-honored universal human experience and 'Scream' creates a community for storytellers and their fans that is noticeably absent in the thriller and horror, true crime, and suspense serialized-fiction genre," said Crazy Maple Studio CEO Joey Jia.

"All of our apps are designed to bring people together around stories. Our mission is to use technology to celebrate the human experience of stories," Jia continued.

Notable authors including Arizona Tape ("My Own Human"), Karina Halle ("Sins & Needles") and Lexi Ryan ("Unbreak Me") will share their own spooky campfire stories on the "Scream" App's YouTube (http://bit.ly/ScreamAppYouTube) channel starting June 15, 2021 . These authors, along with award-winning "Scream" authors like Kilby Blades ("Secret Ingredient"), Shirley Hailstock ("Under The Sheets") and Marni Mann ("When Ashes Fall") as well as #1 NYT Bestsellers Lisa Renee Jones and Rachel Van Dyken are available for podcast and broadcast interviews through their agents or Crazy Maple Studio to discuss the launch of their latest serialized fiction and the launch of "Scream".

"Scream" is available for download on all iOS and Android devices: http://bit.ly/ScreamAppDownload

Follow along with "Scream's" authors, stories, and title additions on social media:

YouTube/ScreamApp

Facebook/ScreamFictionApp

Instagram/ScreamApp

Twitter/AppScream



About Crazy Maple Studio

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Crazy Maple Studio is an innovator in creating serialized fiction communities for storytellers and readers. With more than 40 million global downloads, 1,200 authors, and translations into 13 languages, Crazy Maple Studio believes everyone has a story to tell and supports both independent and award-winning authors to their most ardent fans. Crazy Maple Studio apps blend animation, music, sound effects and gamification for an immersive reading experience. Founded in 2007 with the launch of "choose your own adventure" app "Chapters Interactive Stories," followed by "Spotlight," Crazy Maple Studios continues to innovate in new genres such as romance, with "Kiss" and thriller app "Scream". "Chapters: Interactive Stories," "Kiss, "Spotlight," and "Scream" are all available in iOS and Android. More information: https://crazymaplestudios.com/

Media Contacts

Avaans Media PR

AJ Feuerman

Lara Miller

Tara Coomans

[email protected]





SOURCE Crazy Maple Studio

Related Links

https://crazymaplestudios.com/

