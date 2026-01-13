Screen Education Introduces an AI-Driven Training Method: AI Self-Training

A structured process that enables employees to teach themselves job-critical skills with the assistance of AI chatbots.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen Education, a research and training firm focused on digital technology and human optimization, has developed a new corporate training method called AI Self-Training. This method enables employees to teach themselves new skills by using AI chatbots as research assistants, subject matter experts, and personal tutors.

AI Self-Training enables employees to become autonomous directors of their own skill development. Employees can identify skills needed to enhance performance and independently acquire them in real time. They can also customize the focus, scope and depth of their training to meet only their specific needs. AI Self-Training essentially transforms training into an on-demand performance enhancement tool.

According to Michael Mercier, President of Screen Education, "We've all been amazed by the incredible power of AI chatbots. By leveraging this power, employees can take granular control of their training --- addressing the specific skills they need in the moment. Empowerment of this magnitude will facilitate learning that boosts productivity across the company."

AI Self-Training can be used by any employee, regardless of department or level of responsibility. It also can be used to acquire a spectrum of skills, from data analysis to software applications to leadership. Examples of the types of self-training projects employees can undertake include:

a marketing assistant learning to design a survey, program it into survey software, and analyze results to generate actionable insights





an in-house attorney learning to master a new regulation, assess its impact, and determine compliance actions that prevent legal or financial risk





a first-time manager learning to apply and refine conflict resolution strategies, improving team performance and reducing interpersonal tensions

Screen Education will teach employees its AI Self-Training method through a new seminar called How to Train Yourself Using AI Chatbots. The seminar is structured around a repeatable, self-directed training process that integrates learning theory and advanced chatbot techniques. The seminar is divided into the following three parts:

Part 1 teaches how we learn and the steps in the self-training process.





Part 2 explains how to use chatbots to accelerate and deepen learning throughout the self-training process.





Part 3 shows how to combine parts 1 and 2 in executing a self-training project.

Screen Education can deliver the seminar in person or via webinar. To learn more about the seminar, visit https://www.screeneducation.org/ai-self-training or contact Michael Mercier at (513) 535-7377 or [email protected].

About Screen Education

Screen Education tackles issues at the intersection of digital technology and human optimization and well-being through research, training, and consulting. Topics covered include digital addiction, the news media, and AI. Its seminars are rich in deep, wholly original insights that are presented using clear, enlightening, perspective-clarifying frameworks, and they convey practical solutions that can be implemented immediately. Visit www.ScreenEducation.org.

SOURCE Screen Education