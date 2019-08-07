Screen Education Launches Training Program to Help Teachers Address Student Tech Addiction

CINCINNATI, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen Education has launched a new training service that helps teachers address the problem of tech addiction among their students.

Tech addiction is causing social, emotional, cognitive, and physical problems in young people, and this is of great concern to many schools. According to Michael Mercier, President of Screen Education, "Every day teachers encounter students who are distracted during class, who don't complete homework, who are anxious and depressed, who lack basic social skills, and who don't get enough sleep. Our training is designed to assist schools that are struggling to address this problem."

The training, which is based upon Screen Education's 3 ½ years of research and speaking, is comprised of two components: a seminar and an optional workshop. The seminar provides teachers with a deeper understanding of tech addiction, and a planning template for addressing it. The optional workshop is designed to immediately follow the seminar, and it guides teachers step-by-step through the process of using the planning template to create a detailed action plan they can implement immediately.

The seminar covers the following topics:

The causes of tech addiction

The negative consequences of tech addiction

The challenge of overcoming tech addiction

Our research on kids' own feelings about their tech addiction

The spectrum of possible behavioral outcomes

How school stakeholders can support, or obstruct, teachers' efforts

The techniques teachers can use to help students overcome their tech addiction

The workshop covers the following planning decisions:

Defining the behavioral outcomes educators wish to achieve

Choosing the tools of influence to use

Determining stakeholder strategies

Creating an action plan

Creating an implementation calendar

Smartphone addiction has become a global public health crisis, and some countries are addressing it at the governmental level. For example, last year France's Ministry of Education implemented a nationwide ban on phones at all schools for kids 15 and under. However, the U.S. so far has not moved toward any sort of national policy addressing phone use at school. According to Mercier, "In the States we are being left to address this problem solely at the grassroots level. Screen Education has been proud to play a role in this grassroots effort for the last 3 ½ years through our research and speaking, and we are excited to enter a new phase of support with this formal training program."

To learn more about Screen Education's teacher training program, and to download the program brochure, visit https://www.screeneducation.org /teacher-training.html, or contact Michael Mercier at (513) 535-7377 or Michael.Mercier@ScreenEducation.org.

Media Contacts:

Michael Mercier

Screen Education

219468@email4pr.com

513-535-7377

About Screen Education

Screen Education tackles issues at the intersection of information technology and human wellness through research, and through providing training, seminars, workshops, and consulting to schools, summer camps, and corporations. Visit www.ScreenEducation.org .

SOURCE Screen Education

Related Links

http://www.ScreenEducation.org

