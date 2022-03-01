Screen Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Findings on Targeting LAIR-1 and Other ECM Proteins

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screen Therapeutics LLC, a privately held biotechnology company, today announced preliminary, preclinical findings highlighting the potential of modulating extracellular matrix (ECM) associated proteins, such as Leukocyte associated immunoglobulin-like receptor-1 (LAIR-1) in combination with chemokines to overcome therapeutic resistance in cancer.

Immunotherapies have revolutionized the field of cancer treatment by restoring the function of T cells to effectively seek and kill tumors. However, despite these achievements, several factors have been identified that contribute to immunotherapy, therapeutic resistance in a subset of cancer patients. Immunosuppression caused by a select group of immune cells, is one such factor leading to immunotherapy therapeutic resistance in cancer. Another important factor is the role the extracellular matrix plays in creating a barrier surrounding tumors and preventing T cells from reaching their intended destination.

By leveraging its proprietary research platforms, Screen Therapeutics, explored the combination of targeting the ECM and specific chemokines to overcome therapeutic resistance mechanisms. The resulting preliminary findings suggests that blockade of specific chemokines expressed on immunosuppressive cells together with targeting ECM-related proteins such as LAIR-1, can potentially pierce the tumor-stroma barrier leading to enhanced T cell migration and greater immune infiltration into the tumor microenvironment.

"Collagen, fibroblasts and the extracellular matrix overall have emerged as important components of the tumor-stroma complex, and potentially serve as a barrier in preventing T cells from reaching the tumor microenvironment and eradicating tumors," said Tonya Webb PhD, scientific co-founder of Screen Therapeutics. "These preliminary findings are consistent with the inhibitory role that the ECM and stromal components may play in acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy," she added.

"The role of chemokines and chemokine receptors in facilitating the migration of T cells, is well established," said Vik Subbu, Co-founder of Screen Therapeutics and Managing Partner of Equidis Ventures. "Using our proprietary research platforms, we aim to incorporate known biological observations to explore and uncover answers to key challenges such as therapeutic resistance with existing therapies". The company continues to explore the potential of targeting additional ECM-related proteins while expanding this knowledge into other diseases areas where the ECM may play a role in disease pathogenesis.

About Screen Therapeutics LLC

Screen Therapeutics is focused on targeting the cross talk between the extracellular matrix, stromal components, immune cells, and diseased cells to discover and advance next generation cancer immunotherapies and biomarkers. Screen Therapeutics is seed financed and managed by Equidis Ventures - a seed stage, venture creation firm. To learn more visit www.screentx.com

About Equidis Ventures LLC

Equidis Ventures is an early stage, venture creation and management firm. Equidis Ventures aims to identify, create, and manage synergistic ventures towards a value-add inflection point. To learn more, please visit www.equidisventures.com.

Contact information:

Neil Gandhi, Esq.

General Counsel and Partner, Equidis Ventures

301.674.5767

[email protected]

SOURCE Screen Therapeutics