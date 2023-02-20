Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K Challenge Set for March 4

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5K Challenge, sponsored by the CA Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4), will take place on Saturday, March 4, at Mission Bay Park in San Diego.

On March 4, 2023, San Diegans will participate in the inaugural Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt 5K Challenge in Mission Bay. The event is to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, the 2nd deadliest form of cancer, and to promote its prevention and early detection. Screen Your Gut - Save Your Butt is sponsored by the CA Colorectal Cancer Coalition (C4), a statewide non-profit organization whose mission is to save lives and reduce suffering from colorectal cancer in all Californians. Funds raised from the event will be used to support C4's grants program. This program is designed to increase screening to prevent the development of colorectal cancer development and to detect existing cancers early, for better patient outcomes.

In 2023, 16,420 Californians will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and 5530 Californians will die of the disease. What makes this disturbing is that colorectal cancer is mostly preventable through timely screenings. It is recommended that persons of average risk get screened starting at age 45. Regular screening is the key to preventing colorectal cancer. If you are younger than 45 and have a family history of colorectal cancer, or you think you may be at high risk, or if you're older than 75, talk to your doctor about screening options.

From Dr. Stony Anderson : "Colorectal cancer kills more Californians than any cancer other than lung cancer. With screening most of these deaths can be prevented. For every 50 people screened for colorectal cancer, we will prevent one person from dying from colorectal cancer, but only if people get tested. The best test is the one that gets done. Ask your doctor when you should get tested."

EVENT DETAILS

What: Inaugural Screen Your Gut-Save Your Butt 5k Challenge

Presented by: CA Colorectal Cancer Coalition

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Where: Mission Bay Park - De Anza Cove, 2750 North Mission Bay Drive, San Diego

Time: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost: In person and virtual 13 years and up: $40. Will increase to $45 on February 18. In person 12 & Under $30, price will increase to $35 on February 18.

Website/Event Registration: charity.pledgeit.org/ScreenYourGutSaveYourButt

Media Contact:

Jon Greif

858.354.6400

[email protected]

SOURCE California Colorectal Cancer Coalition