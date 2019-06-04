ScreenBeam Releases the First 4K Multi-Network Wireless Display and Collaboration Solution That Doesn't Require an App

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenBeam, a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions today announced a new 4K wireless display platform that combines local Wi-Fi mode, industry standard Miracast™, and dual-network infrastructure connectivity to easily enable wireless collaboration in any meeting space. The ScreenBeam 1100 enables device connection to guest and enterprise networks simultaneously, allowing guest Internet connectivity for collaboration alongside employee access. Employee devices remain isolated to allow access to enterprise network resources without compromising security. ScreenBeam 1100 supports all major OS platforms to provide an app-free screen sharing experience for Windows, Apple and Android devices.

Wireless presentation systems resolve the problem of attaching external displays to computing devices as simply as HDMI without the cost and inconvenience of fixed cable installation. The rise of mobile devices in enterprise environments, combined with the proliferation of touchscreen solutions and interactive whiteboarding, have created the perfect environment for effective wireless collaboration in any meeting space.

Enhanced Office 365 Collaboration

ScreenBeam technology is native in Windows 10 devices, fully enabling native inking across Office 365 apps, plus support for interactive touch displays achieves easy meeting collaboration. Windows 10 users simply press Windows + K to instantly connect and wirelessly present, then markup displayed content from anywhere in the room, and instantly save and share.

Unlike many application-based solutions, ScreenBeam natively supports Windows and macOS extended screen mode ensuring content privacy while keeping the device screen available for other actions. With built-in local Wi-Fi mode and network bridge functionality, the new platform delivers reliable connections with low latency for a truly hassle-free experience that users will enjoy.

About ScreenBeam 1100

App-free experience with support for screen mirroring capabilities native in Windows 10/8.1 and macOS and iOS devices

Support for local Wi-Fi mode, Miracast and network bridge mode capabilities

Enhanced Miracast AGO technology with wireless and power management for smooth wireless display experience

True extended desktop so Windows and macOS users enjoy wireless display connections in both duplicate and extended screen modes

Wireless Windows inking allows Windows 10 users to instantly capture annotations on room touch displays and save on the presenter's device.

4K wireless content sharing including protected content playback on Miracast-enabled devices

Seamless connection to displays, projectors, control systems and Skype Room systems via HDMI and USB

"The challenge for organizations wanting to deploy wireless display is finding a mass-deployable solution with low total cost of ownership, that also resolves the issues of security and wireless management," said Mike Ehlenberger, VP and GM ScreenBeam. "ScreenBeam 1100 hits all the marks with a truly enjoyable, reliable user experience that requires very little training, and unparalleled deployment options that make life easier for Pro AV and IT teams."

Pricing and Availability

ScreenBeam 1100 is now available for $899. To request a trial, contact your authorized ScreenBeam reseller or submit a form here. We will debut ScreenBeam 1100 at InfoComm 2019 so visit our booth #4381 for a personal demo.

