ScreenBeam Selects Celeno Wi-Fi Silicon for Its Wireless Display and Collaboration Solutions for the Education and Corporate Markets

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno, a leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions announced today that ScreenBeam, Inc., a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions, has selected its CL2447 Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band chip for its new enterprise-grade ScreenBeam wireless display and collaboration solutions, the ScreenBeam 1000 for education and ScreenBeam 1100 for corporate deployments.

ScreenBeam wireless display and collaboration solutions enable app-free and secure wireless connectivity for both guest and employee devices in conference rooms, teacher and student devices in classrooms. ScreenBeam supports native screen mirroring in Windows, Apple, Android and Chromebook mobile devices making it easy to support BYOD environments.

By supporting the AGO Miracast technology standard and based on the Celeno CL2447 video-grade software suite, ScreenBeam solutions provide a superb screen sharing over Wi-Fi user experience with nearly zero latency and can seamlessly establish a direct connection between a modern Windows or Android device and the room display.

Designed for high performance, the CL2447 4x4 802.11ac wave 2 2.4GHz/5GHz single chip offers a strong host-offloading solution and new MAC and PHY improvements for perfect throughput in dense deployments. The 1.7Gbps Wi-Fi radio solution supports demanding deployments which require simultaneous association with the large volume of Wi-Fi clients transmitting heavy video traffic as presented in large classrooms in the education market, where each one of the students may need to share content through the ScreenBeam device. Moreover, the CL2447 supports an embedded RF circuitry, "Argus," a feature that ScreenBeam plans to implement in the future, that scans the spectrum continuously while operating the Wi-Fi network to best select the wireless display channel. This is especially important in enterprise meeting rooms and school classrooms where the spectrum is likely to be congested because of the high number of active access points serving the IT network.

Featuring No Apps, No Wires, and No Delays, ScreenBeam products are already enhancing the student learning experience and improving workforce productivity in numerous classrooms and meeting spaces worldwide. ScreenBeam products have been developed in collaboration with Microsoft and are optimized to support Windows 10 and 8.1 clients.

"We are excited to be working with ScreenBeam and proud to offer our innovative Wi-Fi solutions for the challenging demands of collaboration application needs," said Gilad Rozen, Founder and CEO of Celeno. "We see great potential for content and video collaboration in organizations' meeting rooms and school classrooms, and Windows 10 adoption of Miracast and Wireless Display technologies will fuel the growth of this market."

Mike Ehlenberger, ScreenBeam's General Manager added: "We are committed to quality and innovation. Choosing Celeno's Wi-Fi chip provides our ScreenBeam portfolio with robust Wi-Fi connectivity, and empowers us to deliver the most robust solutions available. Our new Celeno equipped ScreenBeam solutions are enabling business growth activities in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America."

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam, Inc., is the global leader for wireless display and collaboration solutions. ScreenBeam wireless display solutions are used as the validation platform for wireless display functionality by companies like Microsoft and leading PC OEM and device companies. ScreenBeam is Microsoft's co-engineering partner for wireless display and is transforming thousands of classrooms and meeting spaces worldwide, increasing student learning outcomes and workforce productivity.

ScreenBeam / LinkedIn / @screenbeam

Media Contact:

Tal Sacharov

Director of Marketing Celeno

tal.sacharov@celeno.com



SOURCE Celeno

Related Links

https://www.celeno.com

