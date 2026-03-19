Screencastify Evolves into Castify: High-Impact Video Content that Sticks for your Organization

Castify launches a unified platform featuring "Transform," the new AI agent that turns any video into any document in just one click.

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Screencastify officially becomes Castify, moving beyond simple screen recording to solve the modern workplace's biggest challenge: engagement.

In an era where everyone is a content creator, the real hurdle isn't making content—it's making sure people actually read, watch, and remember it. Castify is designed to ensure your message drives understanding and action across your organization. While Screencastify remains the world's favorite recorder, it is now part of a powerful suite built to "Castify your content" - enhancing every video to maximize how information is consumed and retained for each viewer.

New Product Addition: Castify Transform

Leading the 2026 launch is Castify Transform, a first-of-its-kind AI Workflow Agent that improves the connection of "sending a video" and "sharing knowledge." Now, you can turn any video into any document in just one click.

Transform instantly generates the resources your team actually needs:

Instant Documentation: Turn a quick walkthrough into a step-by-step SOP or technical manual.

Turn a quick walkthrough into a step-by-step SOP or technical manual. Smart Training: Auto-generate onboarding guides and study materials. Speed up adoption in your organization.

Auto-generate onboarding guides and study materials. Speed up adoption in your organization. Maximum Retention: Create executive summaries, action items, guides so everyone remembers and follows the steps needed to complete.

"Teams don't need more content; they need content that works," says Vishal Shah, CEO of Castify. "We've evolved to help our users reclaim their time. With the addition of Transform, we've made it possible to turn a simple screen recording into a professional knowledge base in a single click."

The New Castify Suite

Castify consolidates your communication workflow into one seamless experience. The platform is designed to scale expertise across entire teams by making collective knowledge searchable and accessible. By turning complex updates into clear and retentible resources, Castify drives faster adoption of new tools, internal processes, and AI agents.

Screencastify: The gold standard for easy, high-quality screen and webcam recording.

The gold standard for easy, high-quality screen and webcam recording. Castify Transform (New): The AI engine that converts any video into any written document in just one click.

The AI engine that converts any video into any written document in just one click. Castify Edit: Fast, intuitive editing to make your videos look professional without the complexity.

Fast, intuitive editing to make your videos look professional without the complexity. Castify Submit: A streamlined way to request videos and feedback from students or teammates.

Castify Your Content

Whether it's a teacher creating a lesson that sticks or a corporate leader scaling a new process, Castify meets the user where they are. By automating the "busy work" of documentation and translation, Castify allows experts to focus on what they do best: 1 on 1 communication and sharing their expertise.

It's time to move beyond the record button. It's time to ensure your knowledge is captured, understood, and put to work. It's time to Castify your content.

Availability

The Castify platform is available starting today. Existing Screencastify users will see their favorite tools rebranded within the new, expanded workspace. Visit castify.com to get started.

About Castify Castify (formerly Screencastify) is the leading video communication and knowledge platform. Trusted by millions, Castify helps organizations turn everyday screen recordings into powerful, retentible knowledge.

SOURCE Castify