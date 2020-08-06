Screencastify Unveils New Product to Aid Teachers With Distance Learning

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screencastify, a video-focused SaaS startup, is excited to announce their newest product that allows teachers to securely request videos from their students. Submit, which has been in beta testing throughout the last half of the 2019-2020 school year, allows teachers to send students an assignment link. From there, students can record their ideas without the need for any additional software or extensions.

When schools first closed in response to Coronavirus, Screencastify immediately accelerated a solution for teachers and students to create and share videos in a safe and controlled environment. Screencastify initially began beta testing Submit to a small group and recognized the urgent need for the feature in these distance learning times, quickly inviting thousands of educators to participate in the beta program as they navigated the new distance learning model. Finding the best solution to helping teachers during this challenging time was of the utmost importance.

A number of improvements were made to Submit to better serve the needs of educators and students, including mobile compatibility for webcam assignments, improved video and assignment privacy options, a more user-friendly interface and reduced video submission wait times.

Submit is offered in two versions, Submit Free and Submit Unlimited. The free version allows teachers to create one active assignment and the unlimited version allows teachers to create multiple active assignments. Unlimited versions are available for individual educators, school districts and individual schools to purchase.

"We're grateful to all the educators who participated in our beta program and provided invaluable feedback to help us create this product and further transform online learning," said Screencastify CEO James Francis. "Submit simplifies distance learning, making it easier for teachers and students, especially during this challenging time. It's so important that we assist teachers as they navigate through the changes they're facing."

With 12 million users per week adopting the technology, Screencastify has seen exponential growth and adoption the past couple of years, but significantly more in the past four months, much due to the differentiators and advantages it offers including safety, privacy and ease of use. The company is currently adding 30 employees to its team.

For more information about Screencastify visit www.screencastify.com.

About Screencastify

Screencastify creates video-creation tools that make it easy for teachers to create, edit, and share videos. Screencastify is used by almost every district in the nation and also has a presence in nearly every country worldwide. Classroom resources, certification courses, system status alerts and the company blog are all available through the Screencastify website (www.screencastify.com) to assist teachers and students on how to use the technology.

