SINGAPORE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company and its workflow and visual inspection software, INSPECT, will now be among the first to be considered for government projects in Singapore and will serve as a comprehensive software solution for asset, building and infrastructure inspections, providing digital defect analysis, precise location with augmented reality, real-time collaboration, and one-click reporting.



The [email protected] programme was launched to accelerate the growth of Singapore-based innovative technology product companies, helping them to establish credentials, grow and compete globally to become the next digital champions. The program has helped position pioneering companies as qualified contenders to government agencies and large enterprises throughout Singapore. They are evaluated from a data security, technical, financial and operational perspective.



"We see much potential in INSPECT and how predictive inspection has the capability to improve the health of our buildings, roads and bridges. This will help our government agencies and communities to build a reliable digital history of our built environment." - Mr. Edwin Low, Director of Innovation & Tech Ecosystem of the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore.



Screening Eagle, with headquarters and R+D Hub based in Singapore, is considered among the top AI startups and is on a steep growth path. Last year, it raised CHF 60 million funding for further developments in InspectionTech and was recently awarded as top innovator.



About Screening Eagle Technologies



Screening Eagle Technologies is a technology platform for intelligent inspection of the built environment. The company was created through the merger of Dreamlab in Singapore and Proceq in Switzerland with a mission to protect the built world with software, sensors and data. Screening Eagle's full-stack inspection solution combines intuitive software and powerful portable sensors to deliver reliable data for construction and asset maintenance decisions. Powered by data from intelligent and autonomous inspection, Screening Eagle is on a steep growth path to realizing its vision of predictive healthcare that extends asset life and increases long-term value for asset owners. The Eagle team is creative, innovative and inclusive with a passion for inspection technology that contributes to a world of safe and sustainable assets and infrastructure for all.



To learn more about Screening Eagle Technologies, visit ScreeningEagle.com



