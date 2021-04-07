Screening Eagle Welcomes Darren Burford as New Chief Sales Officer

ZURICH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren enters Screening Eagle in a steep growth phase to lead global sales and drive its commercial go-to-market strategy. Darren brings a wealth of IoT and SaaS experience with over two decades of sensor and software sales leadership. He will oversee global sales operations, sales marketing and customer service reporting directly to Co-Founder and CEO Marcel Poser.

"Our mission to protect the built world with software, sensors and data requires passionate leaders driving industry innovation and serving our clients with customer-centric solutions," said CEO Marcel Poser. "Darren is a seasoned technology sales leader with a proven track record for growing revenue and scaling teams for customer success. He's been an early IoT adopter in connected sensors and software and shares our predictive asset maintenance and sustainable infrastructure vision. We are thrilled to welcome Darren to Team Eagle!"



Darren spent over 20 years in the IoT-connected building and lighting industry having built up business operations at Andromeda Telematics (acquired by Schneider Electric) and held various commercial leadership roles at Schneider Electric and Dialight. Most recently, Darren was the Chief Revenue Officer at GeoSLAM, a privately-held UK company in the 3D geospatial market focused on the Construction, Engineering and Mining industries.

"Screening Eagle is a disruptive technology company pioneering the InspectionTech revolution," explains Burford. "I am impressed by the product-driven leadership and software-first innovation, and the company's values resonate strongly with my own. I can see many opportunities ahead where I can contribute and add value to both the team and the customer experience."



Screening Eagle is a creative, innovative and inclusive culture that welcomes talented individuals seeking to make a difference. Darren strengthens Screening Eagle's growing leadership team and is the first of many more commercial announcements to come.

About Screening Eagle Technologies



Screening Eagle Technologies is a cloud-based technology platform for intelligent inspection of assets and infrastructure. The company was created through the merger of Dreamlab in Singapore and Proceq in Switzerland with a mission to protect the built world with software, sensors and data. Screening Eagle's full-stack inspection solution combines intuitive software and powerful portable sensors to deliver reliable data for construction and asset maintenance decisions. Powered by data from intelligent and autonomous inspection, Screening Eagle is on a steep growth path to realize its vision of predictive healthcare that extends asset life and increases long-term value for asset owners.



To learn more about Screening Eagle Technologies, visit ScreeningEagle.com



