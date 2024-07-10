Screenlane and Page Collective Rebrand to Page Flows

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenlane and Page Collective, two leaders in the UX/UI design community, are excited to announce their rebranding as Page Flows. This strategic move reflects our dedication to delivering harmonious and comprehensive resources for designers, aligning our strengths and services to better serve the design community.

Introducing Page Flows

The rebrand to Page Flows reflects an important step forward in our commitment to building great tools that inspire designers. Page Flows will continue to deliver the same premium, inspirational content and resources that our users have come to expect from Screenlane and Page Collective.

Why Page Flows?

Rebranding is part of our ongoing commitment to simplifying user experience and productivity. Our goal in this consolidation is to provide designers with a singular, comprehensive resource center that is both logical and easy to navigate. All the design inspiration, UI/UX case studies, and practical design resources you can think of will be found on Page Flows.

What to Expect

Enhanced User Experience: A new website that is easier for our users to access and utilize.

Expanded Content: More rigorous case studies, walkthroughs and visual design inspiration.

Community Engagement: Continued support for our vibrant community of designers through collaborative projects.

A Message to Our Users

Page Flows' CEO was quoted saying, "We are excited to introduce Page Flows, a brand that fully signifies the dynamic and changing face of design. Our goal is to create an all-in-one platform with unbeatable resources and inspiration for designers globally. We believe this overhaul will take us closer to achieving that vision: supporting designers like never before."

About Page Flows

Page Flows is dedicated to empowering designers with the inspiration and tools they need to create exceptional user experiences. By bringing together the best of Screenlane and Page Collective, Page Flows offers a rich library of design resources, including UI/UX case studies, design patterns, and more. Our mission is to support the global design community by providing high-quality, accessible content that drives innovation and creativity.

For more information, please visit www.pageflows.com .

