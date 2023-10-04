Screenless Display Market to grow by USD 5.44 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market driven by rising demand for more convenient and portable display solutions- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Screenless Display Market by Technology (Visual image, Retinal display, and Synaptic interface), Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the screenless display market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 5.44 billion. Rising demand for more convenient and portable display solutions notably drives the market growth. The surging demand for screenless displays is significantly fueled by several key factors, with one of the foremost drivers being the growing appetite for wearable technology. The proliferation of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and augmented reality (AR) glasses has led consumers to seek bezel-less displays, enabling easy access to information and seamless device interaction. Beyond wearables, there's a robust demand for bezel-less displays driven by the desire for immersive entertainment experiences. Borderless display technology is enhancing virtual reality (VR) headsets, providing users with more immersive and interactive gaming experiences. Furthermore, various industries, including healthcare and automotive, are increasingly adopting screenless display solutions to enhance viewability and boost productivity. These multifaceted drivers collectively contribute to an increasing demand for screenless displays, thereby propelling the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Screenless Display Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The high cost of screenless display devices is a challenge that affects the growth of the market. The automotive industry is an example of the high cost of screenless display devices. Companies are exploring the use of augmented reality (AR) displays (HUDs) to enhance the driving experience. The cost of manufacturing and integrating these advanced display systems into cars has limited their availability in high-end luxury cars, leaving the majority of consumers unable to enjoy the benefits of this technology. Furthermore, healthcare is another industry where screenless displays have the potential to revolutionize patient care and medical education. However, the high costs associated with these devices have limited their adoption in healthcare settings as hospitals and medical facilities often face budgetary constraints. Hence, these factors are expected to limit the adoption of screenless displays, which will impede the growth of the global screenless displays market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

The screenless display market is segmented by technology (Visual image, Retinal display, and Synaptic interface), application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Aerospace and defense, Healthcare, and Commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the visual /image segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the visual/image sector is prominently driven by its application in advertising and marketing, as companies increasingly leverage visual imagery to captivate and engage their audiences effectively. Beyond advertising, the utilization of visual/image technology has expanded into various domains, including entertainment and gaming. Another significant catalyst for the visual/image segment is the surging demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, where visual/image representation plays a pivotal role in crafting immersive AR and VR experiences. Whether it's creating virtual shopping experiences or interactive training simulations, visual imaging technology is a fundamental component shaping the future of AR and VR. Consequently, these factors are poised to stimulate the adoption of visual imaging technology and propel the growth of the visual imaging segment in the market during out the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the visual/image sector is prominently driven by its application in advertising and marketing, as companies increasingly leverage visual imagery to captivate and engage their audiences effectively. Beyond advertising, the utilization of visual/image technology has expanded into various domains, including entertainment and gaming. Another significant catalyst for the visual/image segment is the surging demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, where visual/image representation plays a pivotal role in crafting immersive AR and VR experiences. Whether it's creating virtual shopping experiences or interactive training simulations, visual imaging technology is a fundamental component shaping the future of AR and VR. Consequently, these factors are poised to stimulate the adoption of visual imaging technology and propel the growth of the visual imaging segment in the market during out the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the screenless display market:

Avegant Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Eon Reality Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Leia Display System, RealView Imaging Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, and Sony Group Corp.

Related Reports:

The Location-Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,673.64 million.

The Virtual Reality (VR) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 60.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,81,340.96 million.

Screenless Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.44 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avegant Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Eon Reality Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Leia Display System, RealView Imaging Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio